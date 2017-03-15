News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Internshala launches Online Summer Internship 2017: A step closer to your dream internship
The 15 companies which are hiring for interns include the India Inc titans - Larsen & Toubro, General Motors Technical Center, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, and Aditya Birla Retail Limited, the popular start-ups - Uber, OYO Rooms, Alibaba Group's UCWeb, Chumbak, Jabong, and Paper Boat, the educational institutes - Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and Child Rights And You (CRY), and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) from the non-profit segment and the telecom company - Aircel. These leading brands are offering internships for students interested in Sales, Marketing, Content Writing, Fashion, Engineering, Product Management, Design, Volunteering, Human Resources, and Finance.
There is a myth that finding a summer internship is tough and to get one with a leading brand, tougher. To demystify this myth and help students launch their career, Internshala has come up with this initiative. Internships allow students to gain insight into the corporate world even before they complete their graduation. College students get to solve real-world problems, build a network of professionals, put the theories into practice, and learn new skills through an internship experience. The opportunity to work with a leading brand would help their resumes to stand out from the competition. The handsome stipend is, of course, the additional benefit.
On the launch of the Online Summer Internship Fair, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder & CEO, of Internshala said, "At Internshala, we have a mission to build a culture of meaningful internships in India and we hope to take this a step ahead through this initiative. Students have a lot of fire in them to prove themselves and work hard but are not able to find the right channel. A leading brand would give them a great platform and a holistic development. Also, students will be able to learn and work with the teams which built these brands."
For more details, students can visit http://bit.ly/
Media Contact
kavya@internshala.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse