Marketforce to host Future Rail Infrastructure 2017 on 6th June 2017 in London
Future Rail Infrastructure will bring together senior decision-makers delivering major rail projects for an exciting day packed with information on the very latest infrastructure projects.
Reasons to attend in 2017
· Get the latest update on the state of major projects and the plans for the future
· Mark Carne, Chief Executive of Network Rail, will deliver Network Rail's vision for delivering tomorrow's capacity
· Michele Dix, Managing Director of Crossrail 2, discussing how to facilite the South East's growth into the 2030s and beyond
· Christian Roth, the Managing Director at South West Trains, will give a TOC perspective on the Digital Railway
· Transport for the North and Transport for Scotland will both share their experience of the impact of devolution on infrastructure decisions
· Learn about supply chain engagement and meet experts in our exclusive Supply Chain Roundtables
· More than seven hours of content with leaders from across the industry
· Over two hours of networking time with senior decision-makers
"A very useful and informative event with influential speakers and audience members"
- Team Leader, HS Rail, Costain - on High Speed Rail in the UK 2016
"An effective conference on high speed rail that helps to promote greater collaboration and understanding both within the industry and other sectors"
- Acting Technical Director, HS2 - on High Speed Rail in the UK 2016
Louie Damp
***@marketforce.eu.com
