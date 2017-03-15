 
Industry News





Marketforce to host Future Rail Infrastructure 2017 on 6th June 2017 in London

Future Rail Infrastructure will bring together senior decision-makers delivering major rail projects for an exciting day packed with information on the very latest infrastructure projects.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- With billions of pounds of spending in the pipeline, now is the ideal time to take a strategic view of the themes affecting those working across the entire rail industry. Covering areas such as supply-chain engagement, devolution, and project delivery, this conference will give you unparalleled insights into the state of the industry and plans for the future.

Reasons to attend in 2017

·         Get the latest update on the state of major projects and the plans for the future

·         Mark Carne, Chief Executive of Network Rail, will deliver Network Rail's vision for delivering tomorrow's capacity

·         Michele Dix, Managing Director of Crossrail 2, discussing how to facilite the South East's growth into the 2030s and beyond

·         Christian Roth, the Managing Director at South West Trains, will give a TOC perspective on the Digital Railway

·         Transport for the North and Transport for Scotland will both share their experience of the impact of devolution on infrastructure decisions

·         Learn about supply chain engagement and meet experts in our exclusive Supply Chain Roundtables

·         More than seven hours of content with leaders from across the industry

·         Over two hours of networking time with senior decision-makers

"A very useful and informative event with influential speakers and audience members"

- Team Leader, HS Rail, Costain - on High Speed Rail in the UK 2016

"An effective conference on high speed rail that helps to promote greater collaboration and understanding both within the industry and other sectors"

- Acting Technical Director, HS2 - on High Speed Rail in the UK 2016

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/transport-logistics/... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

