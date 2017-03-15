News By Tag
Quick Home Renovations in Toronto: A Weekend Makeover for your Home
When it comes to renovating your home, the sky is the limit. There are a plethora of home renovation projects that you can finish within a day or two. If you don't want to work several months, why not select one that can complete over the weekend.
However, homeowners avoid a cosmetic change because of the time involved. Home renovation projects are notorious for being time-consuming and expensive. But, do not lose heart. You can make your home attractive without spending several hours on remodeling the kitchen and upgrading the bathroom.
Home Renovation Projects: Spend Less Time; Get More Results
Just like a new hair color can change your appearance, a quick home renovation project has the potential to transform your home. Here are a few projects that you can finish over the weekend:
· Welcome a New Color
Painting a room is the simplest way of giving it a makeover. You can paint the walls of the room in a trendy color to revive the area. If you are running short of time, think of an accent wall. Color a single wall in a bright color and make it the center of attraction by making use of beautiful posters and photo frames.
· Make the Floor Fantastic
Back in the old days, homeowners ignored flooring options while renovating their homes. However, it is a different case today. You can paint the concrete floors and make it bright. You can go for stained floors or use a stencil to create beautiful designs. If you have a wooden floor, make sure that you polish it with a quality product.
· Increase Kitchen Storage
No matter how big your kitchen, your family will welcome additional kitchen space. If there is a corner in the kitchen that you can use to install shelves, consider it. You will be pleased to find out how easy it is to install shelves and cabinets. You can paint them in a color that matches the theme of the kitchen and put together a beautiful look for the cooking area.
· Play with Lighting
Lighting can make or break the look of a room. Do not shy away from using different lighting in a single room. Consider task lighting, ambient lighting and accent lighting to highlight the beauty of a room. Install a chandelier or a stylish pendant to give a sophisticated look to the room.
Home renovation projects do not have to be a six-month adventure. You can undertake a few quick projects over the weekend and enhance the beauty of your home. If you think that your home needs improvement, do not shy away from home renovation projects. And remember, whenever you need expert help, you can rely on the services of a professional home renovation contractor.
So, don't worry about transforming your home. Unleash your creative side over the weekend and make your home beautiful.
