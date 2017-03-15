Early Stage Investors Return To Las Vegas to Share Their Wisdom and Their Money

FundingPost's Las Vegas Investor Roundtable to Connect Investors and Entrepreneurs

-- Interested in meeting early-stage accredited investors in Las Vegas? Then register for the FundingPost Investor RoundTable to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Wedgewood Las Vegas 5500 E Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89122 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.FundingPost will continue their sold-out series where they bring in panels of local and out-of-town investors will focus on pitching to early-stage investors. They have investors from Silicon Valley, Southern California and Colorado along with local investors where they will introduce them to NV entrepreneurs and discuss what it really takes to get them to write you a check!The first 25 entrepreneur attendees to sign up will also get the option to pitch their business idea in 60 seconds or less in front of the investor panel and receive feedback as a group from the panel.Along with the pitch competition, there is an educational and networking component to the event. All attendees will be gaining an understanding of what investors are looking for in the Las Vegas market and what our entrepreneurs are building. .Scott Kelly, Black Dog Venture PartnersMichael Hool, Hool Coury LawRuminder Dhillion of The Arizona Founders FundDavid Gold, Access Venture PartnersWilliam Botts - Serial Investor in a variety of early stage companiesFrancis Pollara Startup Investor + EntrepreneurStephen Bulfer Angel Investor, Berkeley Angel Network and 500 Startups (Alumni)Rana Gujral, Entrepreneur, Turnaround CEO and an Investor.Additional Investor Panelists to Be Announced Soon!Vendor and event sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Scott Kelly at scott@blackdogventurepartners.com or 480-206-3435.For over 15 Years, FundingPost has worked to bring entrepreneurs together with leading investors worldwide. We believe that it is important to reach investors in every medium possible - both online and off-line.Through our successful Venture Capital Events in 23 cities, Venture Guide Publications and magazine, and our online Venture Exchange, FundingPost has had the opportunity to work with thousands of Angels, Family Offices, Corporate Investors, Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds representing over $110 Billion. For more information, visit: www.FundingPost.com