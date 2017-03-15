 
Electronic Marketing eCourse for Businesses and Organizations

Understanding the value of electronic marketing for business or organizations can be a daunting task. Therefore, on-line educator, Bradley Fowler, designed a dynamic, six-week, eCourse on Concepts of Electronic Marketing, to help eliminate t
 
 
CANTON, Mich. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- First, Learners will research declarative information from the course study material, Concept of Electronic Marketing and Internet Marketing; two dynamic technology instructional guides that instructs Learners, how to avoid the pitfalls of wasting on-line marketing budget funding; and optimize on-line marketing strategies to increase Web site visitors.

Secondly, Learners will acquire hands-on training, developing strategic eMarketing plans, e-mail marketing messages, on-line press releases, and on-line articles.

After all, Learners will utilize global search engines to effectively electronic market a brand person, product, or service; regionally, nationally, and internationally.

In fact, on-line educator, Bradley Fowler, M.A./C.P., designed this eCourse, with the support of Learning Management System- Blackboard Coursesites, to help diminish concerns business and organizational leaders have about tackling the on-line marketing platform.

Procedural activities and digital assessments, will enable Learners to gain clarity on the best concepts of electronic marketing, to achieve optimal on-line marketing performances that provide a return on their marketing investments.

Learners will engage in discussion forums with Learners from around the world, who, too, share in the excitement of gaining knowledge and hands-on training in the practice of electronic marketing.

To learn more about this exciting eLearning opportunity or to register, log on to http://www.conceptsofelectronicmarketing.com .

Instructor Bio

Bradley Fowler, M.A./C.P., earned a Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning with Technology specializing in On-line Educator from Ashford University College of Education, a Bachelor of Arts in eMarketing from Ashford University Forbes School of Business, Associate of Science in Computer Maintenance Technology from Penn Foster College; a Website Developer Career Diploma from Penn Foster Career School, and a Paralegal Certification from U.S. Career Institute. Bradley volunteered as Webmaster for the American Alliance for Paralegals, Inc., for two years, before attaining a contract to electronically market the Allen Maintenance Corporation brand name. He is a lifetime member of Golden Key International Honour Society; eLearning Guild; Internet Marketing Association, Webmaster Association, and National Cybersecurity Student Association. Currently, he is completing a second master degree in Science specializing in Cybersecurity.

Media Contact
Construction EMarketing
LaShawn
conceptsofelectronicmarketing@gmail.com
