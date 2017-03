Marketforce to host The Future of Digital Banking on 5th & 6th June in London

The Future of Digital Banking brings together 200+ bankers from across the globe to discuss the key issues shaping the industry in this era of digital innovation.

DB evvnt 300x250

Contact

Harry White

***@marketforce.eu.com Harry White

End

-- At this premium conference, explore how banking will be moulded by the evolving digital landscape. Hear from key decision makers at global incumbents, as well as challenger banks and start-ups.Highlights include:, open banking and GDPR with insights from Fidor Bank, TSB Bank BBVA and TinkFor the first time ever we are delighted to welcome AI leader David Isbitski, Chief Evangelist of Alexa and Echo at Amazon• Take advantage ofacross the two days and make your mark on 250+ attendeeson artificial intelligence and personalisation from the Royal Bank of Scotland and CYBG Plc.with streams on digital culture and cybersecurity"Thought-provoking, challenging and inspiring: The Future of Digital Banking delivered high-quality insights and great content right across the board"- Director of Digital Products and Propositions, Barclays"A great experience with insightful conversations with colleagues of the industry"- Global Head of Transformation, Talent and Culture, BBVA GroupPlease visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/banking/ digital-bank... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.