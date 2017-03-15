 
Industry News





Marketforce to host The Future of Digital Banking on 5th & 6th June in London

The Future of Digital Banking brings together 200+ bankers from across the globe to discuss the key issues shaping the industry in this era of digital innovation.
 
 
DB evvnt 300x250
CLERKENWELL, England - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- At this premium conference, explore how banking will be moulded by the evolving digital landscape. Hear from key decision makers at global incumbents, as well as challenger banks and start-ups.

Highlights include:

•        Get to grips with PSD2, open banking and GDPR with insights from Fidor Bank, TSB Bank BBVA and Tink

•        Tech exclusive! For the first time ever we are delighted to welcome AI leader David Isbitski, Chief Evangelist of Alexa and Echo at Amazon

•        Take advantage of 6+ networking hours across the two days and make your mark on 250+ attendees

•        Exclusive case studies on artificial intelligence and personalisation from the Royal Bank of Scotland and CYBG Plc.

•        Pick and mix your sessions with streams on digital culture and cybersecurity

"Thought-provoking, challenging and inspiring: The Future of Digital Banking delivered high-quality insights and great content right across the board"

- Director of Digital Products and Propositions, Barclays

"A great experience with insightful conversations with colleagues of the industry"

- Global Head of Transformation, Talent and Culture, BBVA Group

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/banking/digital-bank... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

