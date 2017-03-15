News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Marketforce to host The Future of Digital Banking on 5th & 6th June in London
The Future of Digital Banking brings together 200+ bankers from across the globe to discuss the key issues shaping the industry in this era of digital innovation.
Highlights include:
• Get to grips with PSD2, open banking and GDPR with insights from Fidor Bank, TSB Bank BBVA and Tink
• Tech exclusive! For the first time ever we are delighted to welcome AI leader David Isbitski, Chief Evangelist of Alexa and Echo at Amazon
• Take advantage of 6+ networking hours across the two days and make your mark on 250+ attendees
• Exclusive case studies on artificial intelligence and personalisation from the Royal Bank of Scotland and CYBG Plc.
• Pick and mix your sessions with streams on digital culture and cybersecurity
"Thought-provoking, challenging and inspiring: The Future of Digital Banking delivered high-quality insights and great content right across the board"
- Director of Digital Products and Propositions, Barclays
"A great experience with insightful conversations with colleagues of the industry"
- Global Head of Transformation, Talent and Culture, BBVA Group
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Harry White
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse