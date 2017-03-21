Ascend Partnerships Solutions reaps the Lgorithm benefit

Ascend Partnerships Solutions ropes in Lgorithm Solutions as the technology powering their customer interactions

-- Lgorithm Solutions becomes the contact center technology partner of choice for delivering high-value customer experience at Ascend Partnerships Solutions. The BPO was looking for an Inbound /outbound solution provider to enhance their customer satisfaction and their customer reach program.As a leading BPO Ascend partnership solutions were looking for stable, flexible and easily customizable solution with ready RAD tools. Due to the blended blueprints of the requirement, the solution had to be easily scalable and capable of regurgitating data and records on a historical and real-time environment.JomsLicuanan, General Manager at ASCEND PARTNERSHIPS SOLUTIONS Inc. - "We were looking for a dynamic and robust technology platform that would primarily stable and allow us to customize our process real time. It would also have to automate the entire process so that we could improve employee efficiency. Parameters as required by our process."After evaluating various other business aspects which included scalability and ease of integration, the BPO zeroed in on Lgorithm SolutionsAdding further, he said "Lgorithm Solutions enabled us to improve our operational strategy to deliver a significant increase in our business productivity. The key advantage was the solution's capability of automation and their friendly easily approachable Support team.The firm now attain a lot of benefits from the IVR and wait for time notification features of the solution which provides the flexibility in their current operations. The Lgorithm Solutions solution also services internal functions such as marketing, payment confirmation, and payment reminder documentation.Lgorithm Solutions is built on latest solution architecture, leveraging this enterprise can easily enable process automation and real-time customizations. Lgorithm Solutions is feature-rich contact center software equipped with high-end features and capabilities, which empowers companies to manage their business resources and enhance productivity effectively.Ascend Partnership Solutions holds great opportunities for us at Lgorithm, with them on board, we can fortify and expand our foothold in International BPO companies in the Philippines " says Mr. Nitender Rao, Director, Lgorithm Solutions Philippines.Ascend Partnerships Solutions is one of the fast growing BPO companies and supporting a diversified range of customers like Australia, Philippines, UK, and the US.Lgorithm is a leading provider of Contact Center Software in the Philippines. Lgorithm's customers are benefited with dedicated 24/7 on-site support and award winning products based on innovative methodologiesFor more information about Lgorithm solutions, Please Visit www.lgorithmsolutions.com for details or call +63 9173126202, +63-9055238110, Landline: (02)5033155