Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
The protective cases segment accounted for maximum share among the global mobile phone accessories market and is likely to increase at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Headphone/earphone and chargers segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global market. The single-brand store and multi-brand store segments are likely to showcase small changes due to the increasing customer preference for online stores during the forecast period. The mid price range segment dominated the global mobile phone accessories market and is expected to remain dominant in future.
Asia Pacific region excluding Japan dominated the market share in the overall mobile phone accessories market. North America ranked second with more than 10% market share followed by Western Europe. Latin America and MEA are likely to become the fastest growing regions.
Some of the key players in the market include Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Plantronics Pty. Limited, Philips Electronics Limited, Griffin Technology, Beats (Apple Inc.), Audio-Technica Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation, Pelican Products Inc., Otterbox Inc., Samsung Electronics Limited, JVC Corporation and Panasonic Corporation.
Product Type Covered:
• Charger
• Protective Case
• Memory Card
• Headphone/Earphone
• Portable Speaker
• Battery
• Power Bank
• Other Accessories
Price Range Covered:
• Premium Price Range
• Low Price Range
• Mid-Price Range
Distribution Channels Covered:
• Multi-brand Store
• Single Brand Store
• Organized Store
• Online Store
• Independent Store
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
