Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increasing disposable income, higher adoption of smartphones and rising urbanization are the factors boosting the market growth. Strong demand for power banks and growing demand for wireless accessories are the major trends in mobile phone accessories market.The protective cases segment accounted for maximum share among the global mobile phone accessories market and is likely to increase at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Headphone/earphone and chargers segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global market. The single-brand store and multi-brand store segments are likely to showcase small changes due to the increasing customer preference for online stores during the forecast period. The mid price range segment dominated the global mobile phone accessories market and is expected to remain dominant in future.Asia Pacific region excluding Japan dominated the market share in the overall mobile phone accessories market. North America ranked second with more than 10% market share followed by Western Europe. Latin America and MEA are likely to become the fastest growing regions.Some of the key players in the market include Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Plantronics Pty. Limited, Philips Electronics Limited, Griffin Technology, Beats (Apple Inc.), Audio-Technica Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation, Pelican Products Inc., Otterbox Inc., Samsung Electronics Limited, JVC Corporation and Panasonic Corporation.• Charger• Protective Case• Memory Card• Headphone/Earphone• Portable Speaker• Battery• Power Bank• Other Accessories• Premium Price Range• Low Price Range• Mid-Price Range• Multi-brand Store• Single Brand Store• Organized Store• Online Store• Independent Store• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/mobile-phone-accessories-market