Julia Buckley launches free live workouts on Facebook
Available at 8am every Saturday. Tune in by following Julia at facebook.com/juliabfit/
"Sharing real-time training sessions with thousands of people around the world feels very special. Live streaming makes the experience feel very real both for me and the people joining in. It's a great way to connect and feed off each other's energy," says Julia.
Facebook Live is the perfect platform for Julia's feel-good workouts and holistic approach to fitness.
"It's early days after only three sessions, but from the responses I'm seeing I feel like this is the start of something really exciting," Julia says.
Every Saturday morning people are already flocking to Julia's Facebook page in their thousands to kick-start their weekend with a high-energy blend of cardio and strength training, which leaves them feeling energised, healthy, positive and strong.
The workouts usually require no equipment and little space. Even at 8am on a Saturday morning, Julia's signature motivational chat (which she somehow continues even during exercises that leave most people gasping for breath) keeps viewers exercising far more energetically than if they were exercising alone.
Weekend Warriors
Recent studies suggest working out only at weekends has similar health benefits to week-long training regimes.
"It's great news for people with busy lifestyles,"
"More and more people are affected by diseases of affluence. As a fitness professional, I see it as my obligation to promote physical activity. If you remove the barriers between people and exercise, they really get into it! After all, we are designed to move."
Online Training
Going to the gym is not always a viable option for busy professionals balancing work obligations and family life. In recent years, the fitness industry has embraced the internet as means of reaching customers in their homes.
Julia Buckley's workouts are available in her online gym at juliabuckleyfitness.com as well as on YouTube, and through live Facebook streaming.
"Members of my online gym have access to workouts which form structured training plans, but Saturday mornings on Facebook Live are simply my own conditioning sessions. They can be quite tough but at the same time I want them to have a relaxing feel. After all, it's the weekend," says Julia.
Viewers can leave comments under the video during the Live presentation, which Julia reads and sometimes responds to during the short rest breaks. Julia also stays online for a while after the workouts to chat live and answer questions from her audience.
The workouts are met with an enthusiastic reaction, drawing comments including:
"That was a lot of fun! Really was like having you in my workout space."
"Brilliant start to the day."
"Thoroughly enjoyed this."
"Thank you so much for the brilliant advice and workouts (as always)."
"Fab workout [...] Set me up for the day!"
About Julia Buckley
Based in London, Julia Buckley is one of Britain's top fitness trainers, transforming bodies across the world. Previously a renowned journalist, Julia is the author of the best-selling book and a 12-week training program, The Fat Burn Revolution (Bloomsbury)
Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym
The Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym is an inclusive virtual space inviting everybody to make healthy changes to their lifestyle. Offering exclusive fitness courses, a supportive community, pep-talks and Q&A sessions with Julia, as well as direct coaching in a private forum, The Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym is everything you need to get into the shape of your life.
