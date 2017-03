Julia Buckley launches free live workouts on Facebook

Available at 8am every Saturday. Tune in by following Julia at facebook.com/juliabfit/

Workout with Julia Buckley at home

Contact

Julia Buckley Fitness

zofia@juliabuckleyfitness.com Julia Buckley Fitness

End

-- Julia Buckley, renowned online fitness trainer and author of "The Fat Burn Revolution", has begun hosting LIVE workouts on Facebook at 8am every Saturday."Sharing real-time training sessions with thousands of people around the world feels very special. Live streaming makes the experience feel very real both for me and the people joining in. It's a great way to connect and feed off each other's energy," says Julia.Facebook Live is the perfect platform for Julia's feel-good workouts and holistic approach to fitness."It's early days after only three sessions, but from the responses I'm seeing I feel like this is the start of something really exciting," Julia says.Every Saturday morning people are already flocking to Julia's Facebook page in their thousands to kick-start their weekend with a high-energy blend of cardio and strength training, which leaves them feeling energised, healthy, positive and strong.The workouts usually require no equipment and little space. Even at 8am on a Saturday morning, Julia's signature motivational chat (which she somehow continues even during exercises that leave most people gasping for breath) keeps viewers exercising far more energetically than if they were exercising alone.Recent studies suggest working out only at weekends has similar health benefits to week-long training regimes.Researchers ( http://www.lboro.ac.uk/ media-centre/ press-releases/ 2017/j... ) from Loughborough University discovered that exercising twice, or even just once a week, greatly reduces health risks, including the risks of death from cardiovascular disease (CVD) or cancer-related illnesses."It's great news for people with busy lifestyles,"comments Julia Buckley. "I'm really pleased to see proof that even one training session per week has such great effects – it's one of the reasons I'm now offering free live Saturday workouts.""More and more people are affected by diseases of affluence. As a fitness professional, I see it as my obligation to promote physical activity. If you remove the barriers between people and exercise, they really get into it! After all, we are designed to move."Going to the gym is not always a viable option for busy professionals balancing work obligations and family life. In recent years, the fitness industry has embraced the internet as means of reaching customers in their homes.Julia Buckley's workouts are available in her online gym at juliabuckleyfitness.com as well as on YouTube, and through live Facebook streaming."Members of my online gym have access to workouts which form structured training plans, but Saturday mornings on Facebook Live are simply my own conditioning sessions. They can be quite tough but at the same time I want them to have a relaxing feel. After all, it's the weekend," says Julia.Viewers can leave comments under the video during the Live presentation, which Julia reads and sometimes responds to during the short rest breaks. Julia also stays online for a while after the workouts to chat live and answer questions from her audience.The workouts are met with an enthusiastic reaction, drawing comments including:"That was a lot of fun! Really was like having you in my workout space.""Brilliant start to the day.""Thoroughly enjoyed this.""Thank you so much for the brilliant advice and workouts (as always).""Fab workout [...] Set me up for the day!"If you have any enquires, or would like to get an exclusive quote from Julia, feel free to drop her a line at zofia@juliabuckleyfitness.com.To stream live workouts, follow Julia Buckley on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ juliabfit/ About Julia BuckleyBased in London, Julia Buckley is one of Britain's top fitness trainers, transforming bodies across the world. Previously a renowned journalist, Julia is the author of the best-selling book and a 12-week training program, The Fat Burn Revolution (Bloomsbury). She has been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Huffington Post UK, Evening Standard, ITV This Morning, and many others.Julia Buckley Fitness Online GymThe Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym is an inclusive virtual space inviting everybody to make healthy changes to their lifestyle. Offering exclusive fitness courses, a supportive community, pep-talks and Q&A sessions with Julia, as well as direct coaching in a private forum, The Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym is everything you need to get into the shape of your life.