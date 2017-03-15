Country(s)
WORKING STIFFS by Scott Bell Latest Science Fiction Release by Driven Press
A world on the edge of financial ruin, nanotechnology bringing back the recently dead, but not as they were . . . and Joe Warren, an unemployed college dropout, thrust right in the middle of the government and a bunch of freedom fighters.
About WORKING STIFFS
At a time when civil liberties have been eroded and unemployment has exceeded Great Depression levels, nanotechnology provides the ability to reanimate the recently dead. Far from zombies, but nothing like their former selves, "Revivants" are a ready source of cheap labor able to perform simple, routine tasks. Great news for some sectors, but for many, the economic and social impact is devastating.
Enter Joe Warren—an unemployed college dropout, who is self-absorbed and disinterested in the world's problems. All Joe wants is a job, food on his table, and a cure for his girlfriend's lingering illness. What Joe gets is a stint in jail with a bunch of self-proclaimed freedom fighters, and coerced to become an informant by federal government agents.
Joe is forced to examine his me-first attitude, and in the process learns that some things just might be worth fighting—or dying—for.
About Scott Bell
Scott Bell holds a degree in criminal justice from North Texas State University and has enjoyed careers in both asset protection as well as sales. With the kids grown and time on his hands, Scott turned back to his first love—writing. His short stories have been published in The Western Online, Cast of Wonders, and in the anthology, Desolation. Yeager's Law, published in 2015, was his first novel, with its sequel, Yeager's Mission, published in 2016. April's Fool was also published in 2016.
When he's not writing, Scott is on the eternal quest to answer the question: What would John Wayne do?
Book Details:
Working Stiffs
By Scott Bell
Publisher: Driven Press
Genre: Pre-dystopian, Science Fiction
Pages 322
Language: English
Digital ISBN: 978-1-925296-
Paperback ISBN: 978-1-925296-
Distributor:
The novel is available in both e-book and paperback world-wide at Amazon, Blackwells, Barnes & Noble, Apple ibooks, Kobo, Waterstones, and many more. Visit the publisher's page http://www.drivenpress.net for more information
