Shop for Fresh, New Asian Couture and Indo-Western Apparel in London
O'nitaa is all set to shake the Asian apparel market in the UK with its new offerings of original Asian designer couture and Indo-Western apparel
Speaking at the unveiling, O'nitaa's spokesperson revealed, "We are driven by a passion to bring the very best of Asian designer couture to our customers in the UK. In our store, customers will find high quality, original garments that have been created by talented designers who respect heritage and traditions of India while crafting feminine apparel in the modern context. Most of the designs in our couture collection feature lavish fabrics such as velvet, silk and brocades along with intricate embroidery work and dazzling embellishments. We invite patrons and well-wishers to drop into our flagship store in London's fashionable Marylebone district to take a look at our new stunning collection."
O'nitaa's Asian designer couture is specially curated to cater to the requirements of discerning customers. Along with high quality apparel, the store also provides outstanding customer service. Customers can avail of individual style consultations on prior appointment wherein experienced stylists help them in selecting apparel based on their style preferences. Designer couture is bespoke and the store offers a hassle free customization process. Once customize arrive at their final choice of design, style, fabric, embellishments and budget, the store's stylists take individual measurements and arrange for a trial and fitting session. Most customers do not require alterations but in case they do, the store accommodates these and delivers the chosen outfit to hand.
While designer couture is ideal for brides to be and important members of the bridal entourage, O'nitaa also offers an eclectic mix of chic casual wear and sophisticated formal wear to cater to an ever expanding customer base that wants to dress fashionably for all kinds of special occasions. Salwar suits, sarees, anarkalis and straight suits are staples at O'nitaa but now the store also offers cutting edge Indo-Western clothes in the UK for those who may be a little bored with traditional Indian outfits. Indo-Western apparel is a great combination of Western style elements and Indian patterns, retaining the essence of both worlds. These garments expertly incorporate Western silhouettes but make use of Indian fabrics, motifs and embroidery to create beautiful ethnic garments with a contemporary twist.
Onitaa's spokesperson said, "Our Indo-Western apparel come in many designs and styles so customers can find perfect outfits for any occasion. They come in myriad colors including vibrant shades that pop to soft pastel shades that soothe. Our collection of Indo-Western outfits is versatile and can be cleverly combined with Indian or Western accessories to create a glamorous effect. We offer a complete range of exquisite ethnic accessories that include fashion jewelry, footwear and bags so customers who like to experiment can find their best look and steal the limelight at parties and other functions." For more information, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.
About: O'nitaa is an internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, Indo -Western apparel and prêt-a-porter collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for its couture collection that can be purchased from its flagship multi designer retail store in London's Marylebone district.
