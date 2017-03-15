News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Paytm launches insurance cover to protect wallet balance
now get refund in case of device theft or misuse, Money lost due to fraudulent transactions as a result of theft, burglary, loss of device or unauthorized access of user's Paytm wallet will now be refunded
In the event of losing phone loss or theft, the customer must report the matter to Paytm through e-mail or by calling its customer care within 12 hours. This would come as a sigh of relief to users and merchants since it proactively addresses any concern surrounding the usage and security of their e-wallet.
Paytm's PCI DSS-compliant payment mechanism follows the best security standard of excellence in the industry. Further, the company's multi-level security system combined with 128-bit Secure Sockets Layer encryption is trusted by over 20 Crore Indians.
Paytm's QR code-based payment solution is heavily used by consumers currently to pay for their spends at tolls, healthcare industry and large retail outlets among others. Paytm is acquiring almost a million merchants a month and aiming for over 10 million merchants in 650 districts of the country.
Paytm platform is presently available in 10 different regional languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Oriya and Punjabi, getting increased result in traffic on the platform from smaller towns.
visit: http://www.moneymakerfinancial.com/
Contact
Rahul Dixit
8359806896
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse