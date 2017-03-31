News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Reserve your Mykonos villa now and get 10% off at Zinas Villas
Mykonos, the island of a thousand images, where whitewashed cubist houses share the island's rocky windswept landscape with the endless blue sea, is an assault on the senses. The darling of the international jet set since the 1960s, Mykonos has an allure that shows no signs of diminishing. Offering visitors a magical summer vacation experience, this is an island that manages to combine spellbinding beauty with legendary nightlife, incredible cuisine and the most crystal clear water.
Boasting some of the most luxurious hotels and villas in the country, Mykonos is one of the destinations to head to for those seeking refinement and luxury. Case in point, Zinas Mykonos luxury villas & suites which offer guests incredibly luxurious holidays in Mykonos in a setting characterized by privacy and indulgence. Set against a stunning backdrop of emerald sea waters, and the azure sky, Zinas Villas offer a heavenly retreat for couples and families alike who are seeking a one of a kind experience in some of the most exclusive private luxury villa rentals near the infamous Mykonos town.
Offering some of the very best Mykonos luxury villa rentals on the island, all of Zinas' sea view accommodations offer a divine sense of privacy and exclusivity as well as luxurious comfort. Conceived and designed with the luxury traveler in mind, these Mykonos villas offer holidays in Mykonos where every desire is never too much thanks to the staff who are always at hand to provide for the ultimate luxury experience. Offering a myriad of contemporary comforts and amenities for a truly amazing stay such as private helipad, tennis court, yachting and gym, to name but a few of the incredible amenities made available to guests, the only dilemma that guests will ever have to face, is actually deciding which one of these exceptional villas in Mykonos to choose from.
Now with an awesome 10% off offer valid until 31/03/2017, the dream of staying in any one of the Zinas Mykonos private villas is more accessible than ever before. The offer applies to the season running from 28/4/2017 through to 9/10/2017 for a minimum stay of 4 nights except for the months of July and August where the minimum stay is 7 days.
Visit http://www.zinasvillas.com for details.
Contact
Zinas Villas
info@zinasvillas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse