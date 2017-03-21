Designation Hub Launches Campaign to Support Tax Fairness for Realtors Act, 2017 Designation Hub has launched a campaign to rally more support for Bill 104, Tax Fairness For Realtors Act. Designation Hub would be giving away around 20 designations through referrals to agents who will be joining the cause and play their role in getting it passed. TORONTO - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Mississauga, ON: In support of the new proposed Bill, Tax Fairness for Realtors Act, 2017, brought forth by MPP Todd Smith, Designation Hub has announced a release of up to 20 free designations for realtors in Ontario, Canada through a raffle. In addition,



The bill is the third attempt to allow realtors in Ontario to incorporate their business, rather than continue as independent contractors. The argument for incorporation is based on the fact that agents in other provinces, such as British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta are being granted the ability to structure their business as corporations. With the current structure, realtors in Ontario could be paying taxes as high as 46% compared to only 16% if they were incorporated.



"Agents continue to face an uphill battle, with pressure from their competition, consistently having to justify their commission with clients and continuous new technologies trying to replace agents in the industry" says Shahla Jalali, COO of Designation Hub. "We support the agents of Ontario to structure their business with more control, and allocate those funds to their marketing and training, which would ultimately benefit their clients and the homeowners of Ontario. That is why we are support Bill 104. Value from agents comes from what they know, not just what they do."



From a statement taken from intelligencer.ca, Todd Smith argued that "Recent studies have shown the change will come at no cost to the provincial treasury and will actually result in a small bump for Ontario's GDP." If the bill is passed, it would amend the Real Estate and Business Broker Act 2002 (REBBA), which is currently preventing real estate agents to incorporate their business. No other changes such as fees or consumer protection would be impacted by the supported bill, which is co-sponsored by Liberal and NDP members.



Designation Hub has launched a campaign to rally support for the cause and to build awareness between agents and their clients about this important issue. The raffle for the 20 free designations is a part of the campaign and will be open for submission from March 20th to April 7th, with the winners being announced on April 10th, 2017. Ontario agents can enter for a chance to win a free designation of their choice by



The promo code



Contact

Shahla Jalali

+16505351200

info@designationhub.com Shahla Jalali+16505351200 End -- Mississauga, ON: In support of the new proposed Bill, Tax Fairness for Realtors Act, 2017, brought forth by MPP Todd Smith, Designation Hub has announced a release of up to 20 free designations for realtors in Ontario, Canada through a raffle. In addition, Designation Hub is offering a $50 discount to every designation bought in relation to the number of shares they receive from their campaign, in an effort to bring awareness to the Bill for the residents of Ontario.The bill is the third attempt to allow realtors in Ontario to incorporate their business, rather than continue as independent contractors. The argument for incorporation is based on the fact that agents in other provinces, such as British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta are being granted the ability to structure their business as corporations. With the current structure, realtors in Ontario could be paying taxes as high as 46% compared to only 16% if they were incorporated."Agents continue to face an uphill battle, with pressure from their competition, consistently having to justify their commission with clients and continuous new technologies trying to replace agents in the industry" says Shahla Jalali, COO of Designation Hub. "We support the agents of Ontario to structure their business with more control, and allocate those funds to their marketing and training, which would ultimately benefit their clients and the homeowners of Ontario. That is why we are support Bill 104. Value from agents comes from what they know, not just what they do."From a statement taken from intelligencer.ca, Todd Smith argued that "Recent studies have shown the change will come at no cost to the provincial treasury and will actually result in a small bump for Ontario's GDP." If the bill is passed, it would amend the Real Estate and Business Broker Act 2002 (REBBA), which is currently preventing real estate agents to incorporate their business. No other changes such as fees or consumer protection would be impacted by the supported bill, which is co-sponsored by Liberal and NDP members.Designation Hub has launched a campaign to rally support for the cause and to build awareness between agents and their clients about this important issue. The raffle for the 20 free designations is a part of the campaign and will be open for submission from March 20th to April 7th, with the winners being announced on April 10th, 2017. Ontario agents can enter for a chance to win a free designation of their choice by submitting their application here The promo code bill104 , to receive $50 off any designation will be available for agents or their assistants between April 10 and May 1st. Source : blog.designationhub.com Email : ***@designationhub.com Tags : Bill 104 , Bill 104 Ontario , Tax Fairness For Realtors Industry : Legal , Real Estate Location : Toronto - Ontario - Canada Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2017

