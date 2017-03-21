Hi Security - Powerful security suite already protecting over to 5,000,000 devices

 

WAN CHAI, Hong Kong - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- You could find Hi Security on the Google Play, which is an efficient antivirus and privacy protection application. It is a free-to-download antivirus solution that helps protect your smartphones, as well as any personal data stored on your devices, against dangerous privacy threats, WiFi safety concerns, viruses, spyware, Trojans etc.

Hi Security brings an extensive set of features and options for the price of absolutely nothing. There's a WIFI scanner; a clean, easy-to-use interface; and, best of all, support applock function.

While you enable Hi Security, you 'll see an shield button on the initial interface, start check and antivirus with one tap. the antivirus engine effectively scans and kills all Android viruses on both your internal device storage and CM SD cards, after that ,it will shows you the examination result. Then it will help you fix all the dangers. Hi Security is powered by McAfee - the best antivirus engine in the world - protecting your phone from any of extortion virus, malware or adware.

Hi Security also provide you other effective service. The first one is Applock which protect your privacy. You could add an extra fingerprint password protection to some sensitive apps you don't hope others check, such as, Facebook, Message, WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat, Gallery and Video. This password is different from your phone's unlock password, therefore you can safely lend out your phone. Protecting your privacy with PIN, pattern or fingerprint.

In additional ,Hi Security can Intelligently analysis and remove junk files to free up more space and improve the performance of your device, such as residual files, cache temp files. Clean junk to create a faster, lighter and smoother user experience. So you can take more pictures and install apps.

Pros:

Completely free and NO ADS

Powered by McAfee - the best antivirus engine in the world

Provide a continuously growing, cloud-based antivirus database

Offer an extensive set of features, include antivirus, applock, wifi scanner.

Cons:

Hope to add VPN access management capabilities.

Overall, Hi Security is really worth to be a guard of your Android device. Antivirus portion of Hi Security is the most effective part and it also includes features as a cleaner tool or a booster. Hi Security has over 5 million of users worldwide now. You won't miss this powerful security application!

Hi Security on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ehawk.antivirus.applock.wifi

