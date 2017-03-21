Country(s)
Industry News
Hi Security - Powerful security suite already protecting over to 5,000,000 devices
Hi Security only takes less 10 sec to examine your entire phone with one tap. Power saving and less memory consumption. Small but super-efficient.
Hi Security brings an extensive set of features and options for the price of absolutely nothing. There's a WIFI scanner; a clean, easy-to-use interface; and, best of all, support applock function.
While you enable Hi Security, you 'll see an shield button on the initial interface, start check and antivirus with one tap. the antivirus engine effectively scans and kills all Android viruses on both your internal device storage and CM SD cards, after that ,it will shows you the examination result. Then it will help you fix all the dangers. Hi Security is powered by McAfee - the best antivirus engine in the world - protecting your phone from any of extortion virus, malware or adware.
Hi Security also provide you other effective service. The first one is Applock which protect your privacy. You could add an extra fingerprint password protection to some sensitive apps you don't hope others check, such as, Facebook, Message, WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat, Gallery and Video. This password is different from your phone's unlock password, therefore you can safely lend out your phone. Protecting your privacy with PIN, pattern or fingerprint.
In additional ,Hi Security can Intelligently analysis and remove junk files to free up more space and improve the performance of your device, such as residual files, cache temp files. Clean junk to create a faster, lighter and smoother user experience. So you can take more pictures and install apps.
Pros:
Completely free and NO ADS
Powered by McAfee - the best antivirus engine in the world
Provide a continuously growing, cloud-based antivirus database
Offer an extensive set of features, include antivirus, applock, wifi scanner.
Cons:
Hope to add VPN access management capabilities.
Overall, Hi Security is really worth to be a guard of your Android device. Antivirus portion of Hi Security is the most effective part and it also includes features as a cleaner tool or a booster. Hi Security has over 5 million of users worldwide now. You won't miss this powerful security application!
Hi Security on Google Play: https://play.google.com/
Media Contact
Chloe Yang
chloeyang@tcl.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse