News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Canadian HR's high achievers revealed in annual report
30 HR professionals have been recognized as the best of the best in the industry
This year's report features the people who continue to add value to the HR profession and increase its standing in the business world. Some of the professionals on this list have appeared on previous Hot Lists and proved their continued growth; while HRD also welcomes new contenders who have launched innovative initiatives and tackled tough business challenges which earned them a place in this year's impressive group of HR professionals.
"This year's Hot List is filled with diverse professionals,"
The full report is in issue 5.01 of Human Resources Director Canada, out now. The list is also available online at http://www.hrmonline.ca/
###
Human Resource Director Canada features high level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HR directors and industry leaders from around the globe as well as leading newsmakers in the field. Content goes beyond industry standard, offering highly engaging, timely, relevant, innovative and entertaining articles. HRD has positioned itself as the magazine of choice for the country's most influential HR decision makers.
Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse