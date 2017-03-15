News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sing to the songs of Disney's fairytales with I Dare to Dream
Behind every girl's childhood is a Disney fairy tale that brings out the magic and the princess in her
Witness the journey of 6 young Filipinas as they have the time of their lives with the help of the most sought-after icons of this generation who will serve as their mentors in being the next big thing. Experience the magic of Disney and enjoy world-class performances from some of the country's prominent performers such as Lea Salonga, Christian Bautista, KC Concepcion, Erik Santos, Julie Anne San Jose, and more. But wait, there's more! You can also catch featured special performances from Aicelle Santos, Janina Vela, Morissette Amon, Sam Concepcion, Tippy Dos Santos, and a whole lot more.
Making it to the journey is one thing for an aspiring princess to live that ultimate dream, but only one fairytale dream will turn into reality. The winner of Disney Princess: I Dare to Dream gets to enjoy a trip to Tokyo for the premiere of Disney's live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast, where she will be enjoying the spotlight and the red carpet, too!
Be there to witness how these girls make their way through the many challenges, tasks, and once-in-a-lifetime encounters in store for them! You wouldn't want to miss out on the most awaited Disney event of the year, where you can experience the magic live and up close!
Watch how a young lady transforms into a princess at the Disney Princess: I Dare to Dream concert on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 8 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena! So, get your tickets now and channel the princess in you! To learn more about I Dare to Dream, read more here:http://go.globe.com.ph/
Contact
Valerie Chua
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse