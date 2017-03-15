News By Tag
WorkrigTM Wins HOT 1OO: RACE TO GRACE 2017 Award
This was the third edition of the Hot 100 Awards, which honour start-ups providing unique and disruptive technology solutions that work, deliver real benefits are innovative and potentially address the market at large. This year saw a significant number of entries and the 23 jury member panel was hard pressed to select the winners whose creative use of technology made them stand out. Entries were received from a wide array of fields, from Cloud and Data Analytics to Healthcare, Education, Social Media, ecommerce, IoT, and BFSI among others.
Winners of the HOT 1OO: RACE TO GRACE 2017 Awards were determined by public voting coupled with scores from an eminent pan-India jury panel. The panel comprised industry stalwarts—CIOs, Investors, Analysts, Commentators and Industry Leaders—who allocated scores and basis their expertise finalised the winners. Selection is made by evaluating the start-up's technological innovation, team strength, opportunity size, and product value proposition. The HOT 100 Awards are a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit and seek to recognise and reward India's most dynamic enterprise-focused start-up businesses. Having earned this validation and honour, start-ups have a platform through which they can introduce their company to the world.
HOT 1OO: RACE TO GRACE 2017 Awards were presented to 100 innovative start-ups.
"Through the Hot100 Awards we have curate the most validated, trustworthy and promising technology start-ups in the country," said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President and Centre of Recognition & Excellence. "This is done with the help of the CIO community, Angel Investors and the ICT Ecosystem Mentors. I'm very excited for the winners who demonstrated innovation and excellence, with outstanding achievements. I congratulate them on winning this elite tag."
Among the notable winners was WorkrigTM, a cloud based human resource management platform. With a vision to promote the idea of 'Simplified Workplace', Workrig aspires to help organizations manage all HRMS needs from 'Hire to Retire' for their most valuable & strategic asset – 'Human Resources' with its 30+ processes seamlessly knit together into one product that prevents dependencies on standalone products for different human capital lifecycle requirements.
"With an impressive list of clients on our platform ranging across multiple industries, Workrig is a highly configurable solution which helps us cater to a wide range of industry specific solutions while keeping customer centricity at the core. Receiving the Hot 100 Awards immediately after featuring in the Top 20 most promising HR Technology Solution Providers in India (CIO Review) is a testimony to our leap towards excellence and innovation" said Rahul Saha, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Workrig. "It is our belief that our offered technological solutions will benefit the MSME segment in significant proportions and help improve their competitiveness in national and international market at low cost on mass scale. Workrig is a highly configurable and modular solution with integrated Recruitment, Onboarding, Payroll, Expense & Claims Management, Statutory Compliance, Learning, Training, Employee Collaboration, Document and Employee Lifecycle Management with a well-established workflow to suit every organization's need available on web & mobile platforms. The solution is also integrated with project management tool with timesheet & billing module making it a one-stop solution for all Human Capital needs."
KPMG is the knowledge partner for HOT 100 2017.
For more information, press only:
Workrig - Human Capital Management (Konnecttech Global Pvt. Ltd)
Office No.1, 3rd Floor Kothari Plaza Lulla Nagar, Pune.
+91-20 3043 1619 | info@workrig.com
Contact: Rahul Saha | rahul.saha@workrig.com | +91- 98200 28073
Workrig - HCM (Konnecttech Global Pvt. Ltd)
***@workrig.com
