Label Ritu Kumar at Millinery Exhibition in BurJuman Centre

Are you ready for the races? In a run up to The Dubai World Cup, which is the most talked about event of the season, BurJuman Centre is hosting the 'The BurJuman International Millinery
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you ready for the races? In a run up to The Dubai World Cup, which is the most talked about event of the season, BurJuman Centre is hosting the 'The BurJuman International Millinery Exhibition from 16 to 24 March, 2017. It is the 16thedition of the popular annual exhibition where five international milliners are displaying their collections including ITAM by King's Signature, Liza Georgia Millinery, Marilena Romeo, Designs by Christiane and Cynthia Jones- Bryson Millinery. Label Ritu Kumar is proud to support the hugely popular event by showcasing there some of its best picks from Label Ritu Kumar Spring Summer 2017 collection ideal for the races.

The Label Ritu Kumar SS17 collection is minimal, subtle, classic, feminine and sheer. Solid shades and figure flattering silhouettes are a key feature of the range which comprises many pieces that will become new closet staples for the stylish young woman.

Solid shades of white, grey, pink and black are displayed to their full effect on new silhouettes that elevate them into wardrobe must-haves. Tiered, ruffled dresses, sheer tunics, sleek pants and subtly

embellished pieces are all present in this line. The garments in this collection are the embodiment of clean lines, subtle colours and beautiful fits. The uniqueness of the dresses comes from the Ritu Kumar stable of print aesthetics. This season there is a focus on tropical, African and Gingham.

Label Ritu Kumar SS17 range is now available in stores in Dubai.

Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai

Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768
Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118

About Ritu Kumar

Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana.Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.

For more information visit www.ritukumar.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Marketing Pro Junction
***@gmail.com
