Birla Group Offers the Best MBA Curriculum in Eastern India through BGU

BGU or Birla Global University has been a major contributor in the field of education in the state of Odisha. Its internationalization of the MBA courses and curriculums has allowed it to attract a lot of students from all across the country.

-- MBA is one of the most preferred degrees of students in India. It is a degree that offers the best of job opportunities and big names like the Birla Group has been making a significant contribution towards the future growth of the MBA aspirants in India. BGU or the Birla Global University has a vision to disseminate knowledge based education to its students so that they could excel in the competitive world outside. It is also letting the students become leaders in the field of research-backed activities. Birla Group has vowed to provide high quality education to the students so that they can use their education for getting high-salaried jobs and become recognizable names in the corporate world.As BGU is a knowledge oriented institution, it has the mission to develop students into scholars who are committed to the high ideals and not just merely thrive in the corporate sector that is characterized by high competition. With the MBA courses from this institute, the students will excel in almost all the fields of research, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Birla Group claims to provide the students a steady career path with internationalized MBA education so that the students are capable of competing not just in India, but throughout the world.BGU is a private, self-financed university that has been constructed by adhering to the Birla Global University Odisha Act 2015. It is in Bhubaneswar and spread over 30 acres in the Gothapatna village. The honorable Governor of Odisha is the Chancellor of the Birla Global University. With eminent personalities at the base, the institute is aiming to build managers who will be able to showcase finest managerial and entrepreneurial skills. The institute has state of the art facilities and best infrastructures to create proficient professionals in all fields of business. There are four schools at present under the university and the School of Management offers MBA and BBA honors courses to the students. The core strength and functionality of the university has been research and development and that it aims to take the state of Odisha to the global arena.To create better learning environment and to encourage students for further learning, the university has exempted from harsh admission procedures. This ensures that it allows the students to pursue education without much hassle. One needs to qualify any one of the competitive entrance tests like CAT, CMAT, GMAT, XMAT, or MAT to get admission in Birla Global University.IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, GothapatnaBhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIATel: 0674 – 7103001-10,Fax: 0674 – 7103002