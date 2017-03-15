Strategic use of new on-screen marking technologies in the digital age

On Screen Marking System has revolutionized the way assessments are conducted across Colleges and Universities. On Screen Marking technologies is adopted by faculties,as it drastically reduces the time taken to check answer scripts,eliminates errors.

On Screen Evaluation Process

-- Faculties of colleges and universities can now evaluate answer sheets and assign marks or grades online.Creatrix Campus has launched a revolutionary on-screen marking system to accurately evaluate assessments and improve teaching effectiveness significantly. Creatrix Campus facilitates on-screen evaluation system for short and long text responses to complement the work of evaluators. Its purpose is to automate, simplify and streamline examinations.The online evaluation system is an exact replica of the physical evaluation process, hence it can be more easily adopted by the evaluators without any difficulty. The revolutionary software features online course registration, question paper generation, examination scheduling, real-time tracking of evaluation, marks and grades entry, and generation of various types of reports and powerful data-driven insights on the academic performance.The physical answer sheets are digitized and uploaded on the server for assessments. Evaluators check the answer scripts on the screen, rectify errors or discrepancies and display marks while checking the responses across website and mobile devices. Colleges and universities can access and announce results immediately after checking. Mark sheets and transcripts are automatically generated.Higher education institutions will find on screen marking system highly beneficial to the faculties, invigilators and students. It is highly secure and confidential without leakages or cancellation of examinations. College administrators can announce results instantly and achieve greater student success. They can save time, effort and eliminate cost of paper, copying and distribution expenses.Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.For more information or to make a free consultation, visit