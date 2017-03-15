News By Tag
Dr. Rinky Kapoor Selected as Faculty at World Conference of Cosmetic Dermatology
Renowned dermatologist, Dr. Rinky Kapoor was selected as faculty at World Conference of Cosmetic Dermatology (WCOCD).
Dr. Rinky Kapoor is a specialist in general dermatology and also holds the expertise in carrying out cosmetic dermatology treatments such as non-surgical facelift, fractional lasers, radiofrequency thermage, non-surgical fat reduction, etc. She specialises in both corrective and cosmetic skin procedures. She is also the leading expert in lasers for stretch mark reduction, tattoo removal, skin tightening, birthmark removal, skin lightening, hair removal, and many more.
She, along with Dr. Debraj Shome, is also the co-founder of "The Esthetic Clinics", a highly acclaimed chain of plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments in India. The Esthetic Clinics chain operates out of renowned Indian hospitals such as Apollo Spectra, Fortis, Breach Candy, etc.
Dr. Kapoor has won many awards for her outstanding contribution to dermatology. She is the chosen dermatologist for many international and national celebrities. She has also appeared on beauty pageants and TV shows as the official dermatologist for the event. Patients from different parts of the country and world consult with her for their skin, hair and nail problems. Dr. Rinky Kapoor is one of the key people in removing the stigma around visiting a skin doctor for skin issues. She has brought dermatology to the masses. OR http://skindoctorindia.com/
About Skindoctorindia.com
Skindoctorindia.com is the brainchild of Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned dermatologist in India and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics. These clinics are some of the best centres in the world for cosmetic surgery and skin care. The clinics have treated patients from around the world for various skin conditions and surgeries.
