March 2017
Business Owner Receives Constant Contact Solution Provider Award for Second Consecutive Year

Maria L. Novak recognized for achievements using online marketing tools to drive success for her clients.
 
 
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Maria L. Novak, President & Founder of Marketing Solutions & Business Development, has been named a 2016 Solution Provider All Star Award winner by Constant Contact Inc.   The firm assists small businesses in all aspects of marketing, company growth, and goal implementation.  This is the second consecutive year that Maria has received this honor.

The annual award recognizes the most successful 10% of Constant Contact's Solution Provider base, recognizing these select organizations for their significant achievements leveraging online marketing tools to drive results for their clients.

"I am thrilled that Constant Contact has recognized me as I have been using their tools for many years to assist my clients' email marketing needs," said Maria, "but it is truly my clients' success that makes my company a success, as their growth is my growth and without great clients, I would not still be in business nine years later."

Constant Contact Solution Providers are businesses that provide services tailored to the needs of small businesses or nonprofits—everything from web developers, to online marketing consultants, to advertising agencies and more. Criteria used to select this year's All Stars included the following:

*  Level of engagement with email campaign

*  Open, bounce, and click-through rates

*  Use of social sharing features

*  Use of mailing list sign-up tools

*  Use of reporting tools

·    "Email marketing continues to deliver the highest returns of any marketing channel. Our Solution Providers are a core extension of our business, helping those small businesses and nonprofits that need guidance and assistance with their marketing," said Jamie Waldinger, Senior Director Corporate Development & Strategy, Constant Contact. "We're thrilled to recognize Maria for her commendable achievements in helping her small business customers become better marketers."

About Maria L. Novak Marketing Solutions & Business Development:  Established in 2008 by Maria Novak Dugan, Marketing Solutions & Business Development has helped numerous local businesses establish their marketing plans and achieve their growth goals.

http://www.Maria-L-Novak.com

Maria Novak Dugan has 25 years' experience in the Marketing & Sales industry.  She is an Ambassador with the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Latino Luncheon Group of West Chester, Neighbors in Business of the Glen Mills Area, News4Women, The Associated Press, and is Communications Director for Polka Dot Powerhouse, Wilmington Chapter.  Maria is also an active volunteer with LCH (La Comunidad Hispana) in Kennett Square, sitting on numerous committees.  She is a monthly columnist for Chadds Ford Live and the Media Spokesperson for a national non-profit, Teach Anti Bullying Inc.

About Constant Contact®, Inc.  Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and a leader in email marketing since 1995, provides hundreds of thousands of small businesses around the world with the online marketing tools, resources, and personalized coaching they need to grow their business.

Maria Novak
***@maria-l-novak.com
