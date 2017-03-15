News By Tag
Thecus® Authorizes DriverSavers® to provide Data Recovery services
DriveSavers provides worldwide professional data recovery services provide new discount to Thecus customers
When data loss strikes, it can leave you without access to valuable information. However, with advanced recovery techniques, seeming lost data can be recovered. DriveSavers has been providing data recovery solutions for home users and businesses around the globe since 1985. DriveSavers utilizes first-class data recovery facilities, with their team of expert engineers being trained and certified in all leading encryption and forensics technologies.
How do DriveSavers Data Recovery operate?
DriveSavers utilizes a professional Data Recovery lab; engineers open and perform "microsurgery"
If you need data recovery, contact DriveSavers and mention Thecus for 10% off your data recovery service.
For more information about Thecus, go to http://www.thecus.com
Contact
Thecus
***@thecus.com
End
