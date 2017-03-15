News By Tag
Thecus® to Showcase Latest Innovations at CeBIT 2017
Thecus will be exhibiting a full range of network storage solutions
"2017 is set to be a big year for Thecus. By joining Ennoconn under a year ago, Thecus has been able to make tremendous strides across the board in storage for both the home and business environment, all which will be on display at Hannover in March," said Florence Shih,General Manager of Thecus Technology Corp.
Thecus will be demonstrating a series of innovative new Window Servers, including their latest NAS models based on Windows Storage Server 2012 R2 Essentials OS. For users and businesses in need of high performance, and high capacity storage, Thecus' new rackmounts that run on the new WSS2016 is a must see.
New devices for the smart home include the N2350 and N4350, which delivers Thecus' best value for money to date. For theSMB market, comes the release of two new 1U rackmounts. The first is the next generation of the budget-friendly N4510-PRO, the N4820U. Delivering high multi-thread performance and robust reliance is the N4910U-PRO series, which architecture includes the Intel Skylake CPU and DDR4 RAM.
The latest version of the ThecusOS7 operating system, brings forth a range of innovative and intuitive new features. The most exciting of these are its newly added Scale-Out cluster functionality, which enables storage to be expanded dynamically across numerous independent Thecus NAS systems in the same network subnet. The architecture is designed to scale both capacity and performance, essentially without limit.
For more information about Thecus, go to http://www.thecus.com
