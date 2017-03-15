 
Emerald Desert RV Resort Teams With FM94.9 For "Super Mega Colossal" Weekends

Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert's premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two "super mega colossal" weekends during the year's top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23.
 
 
PALM DESERT, Calif. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert's premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two "super mega colossal" weekends during the year's top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23.

As part of the partnership, FM94.9 is currently giving away 12 "Super Mega Colossal" packages including free event tickets and an RV stay at Emerald Desert.  During the festival's first weekend, the station will broadcast live from the resort between the hours of 10am and 7pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.  Throughout the weekend, the station, in conjunction with Sapporo beer, will feature in-person interviews and surprise performances by several of the event's musical acts. Emerald Desert will offer shuttle service to and from the festival for a three-day rate of $75/person and is expecting to have various food trucks and vendors on-site during both festival weekends.

"We are thrilled to partner with FM94.9 for what is arguably one of the country's top outdoor music and arts festivals. Located just 15 minutes from the venue, Emerald Desert has become the resort of choice for RVers attending one or both event weekends. While here, guests will enjoy some amazing live entertainment courtesy of 94.9 while also taking advantage of the various five-star amenities Emerald Desert offers year round," stated Cynthia Slocum, Emerald Desert Events Coordinator.

ABOUT EMERALD DESERT RV RESORT

  Emerald Desert is Palm Desert's premier 5-star RV resort.  Located on 33 picturesque acres, the resort features 255 RV sites and newly renovated rental villas ranging from 500 to 2,125 square feet.  In addition to a variety of available site options and full hook-ups, Emerald Desert offers guests a variety of on-site amenities including temperature controlled pools and spas; a putting green; pickleball and tennis courts; a fitness center; and more.  Guests can also take advantage of numerous daily activities and special events including zumba, yoga, aqua aerobics, live music, karaoke, Monday night dinner and bingo, and other offerings.  For additional information, visit the resort's website at https://www.emeralddesert.com/ and/or contact the office at (877) 624-4140.

Contact
Clint Cantwell
***@side-ink.com
End
Source:Emerald Desert
