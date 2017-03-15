Griffith Realty, Voiceter Pro bring voice-powered real estate search to Michigan

voiceterpro_logo small

-- Consumers in Brighton, MI and the surrounding communities who want to buy, sell or rent a home can now start the process by simply asking the Voiceter Pro Real Estate Skill for Amazon Alexa-powered devices to help.Griffith Realty is now the exclusive provider of the Real Estate skill in Brighton, Howell, Hartland, Pinckney, Hamburg, Fowlerville, Whitmore Lake, South Lyon, Milford, Fenton, and many other communities in Livingston, Oakland and Washtenaw counties."We are pleased that Griffith Realty will be joining the family of forward-thinking real estate professionals powered by Voiceter Pro," said Miguel Berger, CEO of Voiceter Pro. "With millions of artificial intelligence devices in smart homes across the country, the future of real estate property search will be voice driven and Scott Griffith is bringing that future to consumers today.""With the Real Estate Skill, we will be able to meet our clients where they live and provide a higher level of customer service as we help them with their housing needs," said Griffith, president of Griffith Realty.Voiceter Pro's Real Estate Skill is free for consumers and easy to use on their Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Tap. Home buyers simply ask Alexa to open Real Estate and Voiceter Pro's conversational search will guide them through a search for their desired home. The search process includes questions about the desired location, number of bedrooms and more. Users can make a cursory search based on a just a few parameters or search based several detailed home features.Real Estate will verbally report the top three matches and then send an email with complete listing details for all results. Home sellers and renters can also utilize Real Estate to help them with their housing needs.Voiceter Pro, LLC., based on Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa. Starting with its flagship product, the Real Estate Skill for Amazon Alexa-powered devices, Voiceter Pro will revolutionize AI-assisted searches in all markets. This search tool has applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View the demo at www.voiceterpro.com.For more information, contact:Miguel Berger, CEOVoiceter Pro518-542-5586miguel@voiceterpro.comScott Griffith, PresidentGriffith Realty810-227-1016 x 208scott@griffithrealty.com