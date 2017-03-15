News By Tag
Collegiate Basketball Pole Pad Offer
Purchase a Goalsetter 5" or 6" Signature or Extreme Series Basketball System from Keeper Goals by April 10, 2017, and receive a free Collegiate Pole Pad.
Choose from many schools including; the Wisconsin Badgers, Butler Bulldogs, Marquette Golden Eagles, Northwestern Wildcats, Green Bay Phoenix, UConn Huskies, Iowa Hawkeyes, Purdue Boilermakers, Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, Arkansas Razorbacks, and many more. You may also choose a plain black pad.
"We love that we are able to extend this Goalsetter offer. It's a great way for basketball fans to support their local teams," said John Moynihan, president of Keeper Goals.
Keeper Goals has been selling Goalsetter Basketball Systems, including the Goalsetter Signature Series and Extreme Series, since 1997. Keeper Goals is an authorized Goalsetter dealer in Wisconsin. Keeper Goals offers basketball pole installation in the Milwaukee area including Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Cedarburg, Mequon, Elm Grove, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Greendale, Greenfield, West Allis, Hartford, Delafield, and surrounding areas. Goalsetter Basketball Hoops are known for their high quality and are proudly made in the USA.
Visit Keeper Goals, 12400 Silver Spring Dr., Butler, WI, to see many Goalsetter products on display. Normal business hours are 8am – 5pm CT Monday-Friday. Call us at 800-594-5126 or email us at for more information.
Find more details on the basketball pole pad offer at: http://www.keepergoals.com/
For over 30 years, Keeper Goals has been offering the best in sporting goods equipment including basketball hoops, soccer goals and nets, bleachers, team benches, shelters and more. Keeper Goals is a family owned and operated business, producing high-quality soccer goals made in the USA since 1978.
Susan Moynihan
