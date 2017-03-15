 
Fred Taylor Isquith, Partner, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP to Speak at TKG's Webcast

Fred Taylor Isquith, Partner, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Significant Antitrust Issues for Healthcare & Pharma Industries: What Lies Ahead in 2017 & Beyond LIVE Webcast
 
 
NEW YORK - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Fred Taylor Isquith, Partner, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLPwill speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Significant Antitrust Issues for Healthcare & Pharma Industries: What Lies Ahead in 2017 & Beyond LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for March 21, 2017 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/antitrust/significant-antitrust-issues-for-healthcare-pharma-industries-what-lies-ahead-in-2017-beyond-live-webcast

About Fred Taylor Isquith

Fred Isquith is a senior partner at Wolf Haldenstein and Chair of the Antitrust/Competition Law practice. Mr. Isquith has extensive experience in antitrust law and securities law and has been at the forefront of several notable federal class actions.

Mr. Isquith has extensive experience in complex class actions including representation of institutional investors.  Mr. Isquith joined the firm in 1980 as a partner.

For more than 25 years, Mr. Isquith has authored and published commentary on noteworthy federal class action and complex litigation and the judiciary including more than 50 articles, 1000 columns and a chapter in a book regarding Federal Civil Practice.  He is also cited by legal industry media as a resource on complex litigation.

AboutWolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein" or the "Firm") is proud of its long and successful history and more than 125 years. With offices in New York, San Diego and Chicago, the Firm specializes in complex federal and state litigation particularly in the prosecution of complex class actions. In 2016, the National Law Journal named Wolf Haldenstein as one of the top twelve plaintiffs' firms in the nation and lauded the Firm for its "Exemplary Cutting Edge Work…" Year after year, Wolf Haldenstein's lawyers are selected as Super Lawyers among their peers. Then just in 2016 alone, the Firm's lawyers have also been referred to as the "Titan of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law 360, received the "Trailblazer" award from the National Law Journal and identified by Martindale-Hubbard as the nation's top rated lawyers. As a leader in plaintiffs' contingency-based litigation, Wolf Haldenstein has recouped over seven billion dollars ($7 billion).

Event Synopsis:

Due to the significant changes in the healthcare markets, regulatory developments, technological advancements, financial pressures and other uncertainties, stakeholders in healthcare must carefully consider their legal rights and exposure in forming new entities, alliances, insurance plans and programs, independent practice associations and consolidations among healthcare providers and institutions. The complexity of antitrust laws as applied to healthcare has in recent years pushed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to devote significant resources to monitoring healthcare related businesses and to prevent anticompetitive effects in the healthcare industry. Aside from FTC and DOJ, enforcement actions from other regulating bodies such as state Attorney Generals, consumer class actions and private actions by competitors are a source of potential liability for stakeholders in the healthcare industry.  Antitrust laws providing for treble damage and attorneys' fees to successful plaintiffs make this an important area to understand for potential plaintiffs and defendants in the healthcare industry.

In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the significant antitrust issues for healthcare and pharma industries. Speakers will also highlight legal insights and recent developments with regard to this still evolving topic.

Key topics include:

• Overall antitrust concepts and application to healthcare
• Significant Court Decisions
• Government Enforcement and Private Actions
• Recent Trends and Developments
• Opportunities for Competitors and Consumers to protect competition
• Best Strategies for insurers, providers and institutions to Avoid Potential Risks and Pitfalls

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
