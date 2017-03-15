News By Tag
Twenty Real Estate Properties from the Estate of A.N. Johnston III set for Auction
"The two day 20 auction event will include off-site and on-site auctions of investment homes, over 400 acres (5 parcels) of timber, over 20 building lots, an income producing commercial building, river front and view building lots, the Linden House B&B (a 204 acre plantation) and a 12 bedroom 13,000 sq. ft. "Gold Coast" river front mansion on the Rappahannock River," said Nicholls. "Take advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase important properties that are rarely available."
"On April 21 starting at 10 am, 14 auctions of properties in Spotsylvania, both land and houses, will be held off site at the Lodge at Stevenson Ridge, 6901 Meeting Street, Spotsylvania, VA. On April 28 starting at 9 am, the auction of land and houses in King George and Essex Counties continue on site," said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.
"Detailed information about the auction properties can be found on www.nichollsauction.com,"
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Please note that the Friday, April 21st auctions will be held at the Lodge at Stevenson Ridge in Spotsylvania, VA, and the Friday, April 28th auctions will be held on site in King George and Essex Counties.
Call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 for inquiries. Visit www.nichollsauction.com or more information.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Contact
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
***@nichollsauction.com
