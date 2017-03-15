 
News By Tag
* Real Estate Auctions
* John Nicholls
* Historical properties
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fredericksburg
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Twenty Real Estate Properties from the Estate of A.N. Johnston III set for Auction

 
 
467daingerfieldrddrone2__detail
467daingerfieldrddrone2__detail
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Real Estate Auctions
* John Nicholls
* Historical properties

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Fredericksburg - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Events

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., www.nichollsauction.com announces a multi-property real estate auction from the Estate of A. N. Johnston III on April 21 and 28 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

"The two day 20 auction event will include off-site and on-site auctions of investment homes, over 400 acres (5 parcels) of timber, over 20 building lots, an income producing commercial building, river front and view building lots, the Linden House B&B (a 204 acre plantation) and a 12 bedroom 13,000 sq. ft. "Gold Coast" river front mansion on the Rappahannock River," said Nicholls.  "Take advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase important properties that are rarely available."

"On April 21 starting at 10 am, 14 auctions of properties in Spotsylvania, both land and houses, will be held off site at the Lodge at Stevenson Ridge, 6901 Meeting Street, Spotsylvania, VA.  On April 28 starting at 9 am, the auction of land and houses in King George and Essex Counties continue on site," said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.

"Detailed information about the auction properties can be found on www.nichollsauction.com," noted Strauss.  "Additionally, Dick Amrhine recently featured Linden House in The Fredericksburg Free Lance Star's new House & Home section.  Amrhine highlighted Linden House's history and described the many special features that make this 1825 Virginia Landmark Register home important."

The real estate auctions are open to the public.  Please note that the Friday, April 21st auctions will be held at the Lodge at Stevenson Ridge in Spotsylvania, VA, and the Friday, April 28th auctions will be held on site in King George and Essex Counties.

Call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 for inquiries.  Visit www.nichollsauction.com or more information.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing.  Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968.  The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry.  For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Contact
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
***@nichollsauction.com
End
Source:Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Email:***@nichollsauction.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate Auctions, John Nicholls, Historical properties
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Fredericksburg - Virginia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NAMG Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share