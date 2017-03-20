You Have Options - The Backlash Against Youtube Censorship

You Have Options: What Happens When It Seems Like There's A Monopoly on Media Sharing Online - The Backlash Against Youtube Censorship

-- Claims of Youtube Censorship are nothing new in this day and age. People complaining about the company censoring content by various creators has been going on practically since the website gained traction a decade ago. But people can arguably say this last election is a tried and true tell for where that company stands when it comes to its users and the right to free speech. It's become abundantly clear that those who run that site favor corporations and theirbest interest over their users - even some of their top creators who put them on the map. With the recent outcry of censorship on the platform from the LGBTQ community it can seem like there really is no place to go that fights for the little guy and the underdog in a world that's getting more mass produced for corporate pleasures.Breach Media has stepped up to bat to combat the claims of online censorship as a truly open, unbiased new media platform. They are the parent company to several online media ventures. The first - Breach.TV - has been live online for a couple months and every day gains traction all over the world. They would like to issue a statement taking companies like Youtube to task when it comes to issues like Free Speech, Freedom of the Press, and Net Neutrality. Given how much airtime its gotten since its acquisition by Google, Youtube has given the false assumption of being the only major game in town when it comes to sharing original content. So when there are claims of the company censoring certain types of users and media, it can seem like the end of the road for many who fight for their rights to create and share in the first place.In light of this Breach wants to let creators and audiences know that in cases like this, the free market can answer these problems. Platforms like Youtube that are practically made into monopolies can be forced to compete like many other companies based in the US for audiences and consumers. Breach is more than happy to throw their hat into the ring by offering true freeuse of their services that has a straightforward Terms of Service and doesn't censor any content beyond any default censoring issued by certain internet service providers in more limited countries. If where you live lets you use social media, you can use Breach to create and share content. Plain and simple.In 2017 you have options. It's up to the people to remind the world the free market still exists and monopolies can be broken. Fight censorship with freedom.