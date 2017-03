"Introducing United States Power Squadrons" Video Debuts

The United States Power Squadrons (USPS) is now premiering the new "INTRODUCING UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS" streaming media video in its Digital Media Library (DML).

Introducing USPS

Contact

Peter TenBrink

***@uspsdml.org Peter TenBrink

End

-- The United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) announces the debut of its streaming media video focused on introducing USPS in its Digital Media Library (DML), which can be found online at www.uspsdml.org and as a free mobile app available at Apple's App Store and Google Play.The new "Introducing UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS" (https://youtu.be/PGt06jmHSW8)video shows viewers how boating is a recreational activity that has survived the test of time and USPS is a membership group that has lasted more than a hundred years.The safe boating lifestyle espoused by USPS provides opportunities to learn boating skills, engage with boating friends, and connect with the boating community.Viewers are welcome to the neighborhood of boaters, boating students, boating companions, and boating experts that make up USPS.Also featured are USPS activities and partners that together provide reasons USPS members come for the boating education and stay for the friends.AThe USPS is distributing its "Introducing UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS"video through popular social media including Facebook ( http://www.facebook.com/ USPSDML/ ) and YouTube ( http://www.youtube.com/ channel/UC1c_ rFyt1fGqvdiSauAijAg ). All digital media in the library is offered at no charge.###The USPS Digital Media Library is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the US Coast Guard.The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914.The USPS DML has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.As a USPS DML Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.As a USPS DML Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.As a USPS DML Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal Device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.USPS Digital Media Library Website: www.uspsdml.orgUnited States Power Squadrons Website: www.USPS.orgUS Coast Guard Website: www.uscgboating.orgBoatUS Website: boatus.comDiscover Boating Website: discoverboating.comWeems & Plath Website: weems-plath.com