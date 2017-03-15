News By Tag
Investment Banking Book - 5th Edition
Like any of its previous four editions, the fifth edition of the Investment Banking book, assumes no previous knowledge of finance or accounting concepts or investment banking and is written in an accessible style. Each topic is introduced carefully and there is a gradual building of knowledge.
Valuation lies at the crossroads of corporate strategy and finance. Valuation is at the heart of any investment decision, whether that decision is to buy, sell, or hold. Investment Banking, Fifth Edition, is a highly accessible and authoritative book that focuses on the three most commonly used valuation techniques across the globe in deals involving mergers, acquisitions, private-equity, restructuring, IPOs and investment decisions - comparable companies, precedent transactions, DCF. This book explains the valuation techniques in language that any investors can understand. Page by page, the author distills the fundamentals of valuation, without glossing over or ignoring key concepts, and develops models that you can easily understand and use. Using a step-by-step how-to approach for each methodology, the author builds a chronological knowledge base and define key terms, financial concepts, and processes throughout the book.
And before it takes you the world of valuation, the book distills the fundamentals of three financial statements – income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement and helps you build and strengthen the finance foundations. The book contains important case studies regarding analysing the financial performance of a company and rearranging/
So whether you are new to the investment banking industry, hoping to start your career in investment banking profession or just looking to brush up on your knowledge or in the business of providing trainings on financial modelling and valuation, I am sure that this book will help sharpen your skills.
"After all the job of this book is to make you better at yours."
