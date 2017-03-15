Investment Banking Book - 5th Edition

 
March 2017





DELHI, India - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Building on the best-selling tradition of previous editions and thoroughly revised to reflect business conditions in today′s volatile global economy, Investment Banking, Fifth Edition, offers a wealth of practical and fundamental information that will build and enhance your understanding of this discipline.

Like any of its previous four editions, the fifth edition of the Investment Banking book, assumes no previous knowledge of finance or accounting concepts or investment banking and is written in an accessible style. Each topic is introduced carefully and there is a gradual building of knowledge.

Valuation lies at the crossroads of corporate strategy and finance. Valuation is at the heart of any investment decision, whether that decision is to buy, sell, or hold. Investment Banking, Fifth Edition, is a highly accessible and authoritative book that focuses on the three most commonly used valuation techniques across the globe in deals involving mergers, acquisitions, private-equity, restructuring, IPOs and investment decisions - comparable companies, precedent transactions, DCF. This book explains the valuation techniques in language that any investors can understand. Page by page, the author distills the fundamentals of valuation, without glossing over or ignoring key concepts, and develops models that you can easily understand and use. Using a step-by-step how-to approach for each methodology, the author builds a chronological knowledge base and define key terms, financial concepts, and processes throughout the book.

And before it takes you the world of valuation, the book distills the fundamentals of three financial statements – income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement and helps you build and strengthen the finance foundations. The book contains important case studies regarding analysing the financial performance of a company and rearranging/sanitising the financial statements of the company to have a closer look at the real performance. Analysts do not need to be accountants – however, they must have an excellent command of the numbers that are reported in financial statements. Ultimately, it all stands to basic fundamentals before you can analyse a company and can tell what's the worth of a company.

So whether you are new to the investment banking industry, hoping to start your career in investment banking profession or just looking to brush up on your knowledge or in the business of providing trainings on financial modelling and valuation, I am sure that this book will help sharpen your skills.

"After all the job of this book is to make you better at yours."

We encourage you to visit our website at http://theibbook.com/ or find us on Facebook with @InvestmentBankingBook or follow us on Linkedin at @theIBbook
Source:Investment Banking Book by Tapan Jindal
