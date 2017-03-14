 
News By Tag
* KKOFFEE
* INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT
* Casting Call
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Amazing City. Casting Call announced

KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Amazing City. Casting Call announced. The film based on some mythological story but with hypothetical characters and screenplay. We are looking very talented artist for the movie.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
KKOFFEE
INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT
Casting Call

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Projects

MUMBAI, India - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- About KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES Limited

A Wish! A Hope! A Dream!  This is where all good things start.  Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited.  KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.
KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments: KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.

About Film
Plot of Movie: Film is all about the concept of the Dwarika City of Lord Krishna, but this is an hypothetical concept/story of the city which has no relevance with any religion or king or Lord Krishna, which suppose to exist inside water along with the land too. The city ruled with the Lord Krishna and love, affection charm happiness exist in the city. Someday, other kingdom, wants to won the city, the story is about the king and his family how they save this city from the great war and fall with love and affection again.
Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs., above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.

Casting for following roles:

Rama (Lead Actor)
Savitri (Lead Actress)
Sharwan (Lead Actor)
Minakshi (Lead Actress)
Dev (Supporting)
Dipika (Supporting)
Queen Jasoda (Character Actress)
Babar (Other King)
Narendera (Warrior)
Other Supporting Roles

>>>>> Details about casting and roles are at following links:
1. www.indiamm.in
2. www.kkoffees.com/amazingcityfilm.pdf
3. https://pro-labs.imdb.com/casting/notice/no3297980532?s=f...

About Specification and other details of the film:

Budget:
USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)
Financed by: ADD FINANCE
Insurance: New India Insurance
Workshop: 10 Days (Paris)

Other Crew:
Film Direction: Jack
Film Producer: VM
Casting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC
Casting Director: Auysh Mahel
Costume Designer and Supply: VM Collection

Specification of Movie:

Runtime  2 hr 52 min (168 min)
Sound Mix  Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color  Color
Aspect Ratio  2.35 : 1
Camera  Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format  Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process  Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic) (source format)
Printed Film Format  D-Cinema

Film Location:
Dwarka: 18 Days Schedule
Nice (France): 20 Days Schedule
Rome: 12 Days Schedule
Total: 50 Days Shoot Schedule
Distribution: ETHEATER LLC
We are inviting the profiles and other suggestion for the film.
Contact: afpconsultant@gmail.com, info@kkoffees.com

Whats app/Call: ++33-644640999

Contact
KKOFFEE
Zia Akhtar
***@kkoffees.com
End
Source:KKOFFEE
Email:***@kkoffees.com
Tags:KKOFFEE, INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT, Casting Call
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share