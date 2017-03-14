KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces feature film Amazing City. Casting Call announced. The film based on some mythological story but with hypothetical characters and screenplay. We are looking very talented artist for the movie.

-- About KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LimitedA Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.About FilmPlot of Movie: Film is all about the concept of the Dwarika City of Lord Krishna, but this is an hypothetical concept/story of the city which has no relevance with any religion or king or Lord Krishna, which suppose to exist inside water along with the land too. The city ruled with the Lord Krishna and love, affection charm happiness exist in the city. Someday, other kingdom, wants to won the city, the story is about the king and his family how they save this city from the great war and fall with love and affection again.Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs., above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.Casting for following roles:Rama (Lead Actor)Savitri (Lead Actress)Sharwan (Lead Actor)Minakshi (Lead Actress)Dev (Supporting)Dipika (Supporting)Queen Jasoda (Character Actress)Babar (Other King)Narendera (Warrior)Other Supporting Roles>>>>> Details about casting and roles are at following links:1. www.indiamm.in2. www.kkoffees.com/amazingcityfilm.pdf3.About Specification and other details of the film:Budget:USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)Financed by: ADD FINANCEInsurance: New India InsuranceWorkshop: 10 Days (Paris)Other Crew:Film Direction: JackFilm Producer: VMCasting: INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLCCasting Director: Auysh MahelCostume Designer and Supply: VM CollectionSpecification of Movie:Runtime 2 hr 52 min (168 min)Sound Mix Dolby Digital I DatasatColor ColorAspect Ratio 2.35 : 1Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series LensesNegative Format Codex ARRIRAWCinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)Panavision (anamorphic)(source format)Printed Film Format D-CinemaFilm Location:Dwarka: 18 Days ScheduleNice (France): 20 Days ScheduleRome: 12 Days ScheduleTotal: 50 Days Shoot ScheduleDistribution:ETHEATER LLCWe are inviting the profiles and other suggestion for the film.Contact: afpconsultant@gmail.com, info@kkoffees.comWhats app/Call: ++33-644640999