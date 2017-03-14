Gresham Ford awarded 2017 Gresham Rotary Ethical Business

Media Contact

-- The Gresham Rotary Ethics in Business recognition is awarded to those organizations who have demonstrated ethical business practices in the broadest interpretation including: the workplace, the marketplace, the environment and the community. During the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Luncheon, Gresham Ford was presented as the 2017 Medium Business Award Winner of the Ethical Business Rotarian honor.Bess Wills, General Manager of Gresham Ford shared, "It almost seems unethical to state "how we are ethical" as we have just tried to develop a simple culture that we just do the right thing. We have three quotes on the back wall of our cashier station that we think sums it all up."Employees are encouraged to do the right thing for the customer even if it may not benefit the dealership. For instance, parts department staff regularly tells customers if they can purchase a part at another business for a less expensive price. The dealership culture truly demands acting on the best interest of the customer and having faith that the business will be rewarded in the future.Over a decade ago, the Dealer with a Heart founded the Contribute to the Community program. This three prong program has been the vehicle driving better support for local area non-profits. The first portion of the program is tithing. When you visit the Service or Parts department, just ask the cashier to donate 10% of your purchase to the charity of your choice. When you purchase a car, Gresham Ford donates $100 to the charity of your choice. The second arm of the program provides much needed advertising to Gresham area charities. In fact, Gresham Ford donates 20% of their radio advertising to non-profit organizations that has helped to raise over 1.5 million. They have also partnered with Pamplin Media to write a weekly community column that often showcases local non-profits and their community events. The third and final prong of the program is called Drive 4 UR Community. The dealership partners with Ford Motor Company and specific non-profits a few times of year to hold an event where each adult who test drives a new Ford raises $20 for their charity. These events have proven very successful for non-profits like SnowCap Community Charities and helped Gresham Ford continue the culture of giving back to the community.The Gresham Rotary has nominated Gresham Ford for the Oregon Ethic s in Business Award being awarded June 212017 at the Portland Art Museum.