News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marcus Christ Signs Contract to Perform in Los Angeles on 4/20 at The Airliner!
Marcus Christ will perform new single at The Airliner in Los Angeles!
Marcus Christ is using Afton booking for his show, and after the cancellation last time Marcus Christ threatned to find a new booking agent. Most people now are wondering will he make it to the stage. Marcus Christ has been releasing multiple songs for the last two weeks. Marcus Christ released. "I Ain't Gotta Show You (Live Mix) and about 5 more songs after that. Some songs are new, some are redone, but they're all hits. Marcus Christ has been financing a small radio campaign to bring awareness to his new single. Marcus Christ says, "I think this new show will make up for the mishap at The Lexiginton" and I'm hoping my debut at the Airliner will be an event well worth the wait".
Buy Tickets at: http://www.aftonshows.com/
Contact
Marcus Brooks
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse