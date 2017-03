Marcus Christ Signs Contract to Perform in Los Angeles on 4/20 at The Airliner!

Marcus Christ will perform new single at The Airliner in Los Angeles!

-- MtB Entertainment's artist Marcus Christ has just signed on to do a show at the Airliner on Thursday 4/20/2017. Marcus Christ showed up for a show a few weeks ago at the Lexignton, but was not allowed to perform. He apologized to all his fans for the inability to give them the show they were waiting for. The current show is at a well known venue called The Airliner where Marcus Christ hopes to perform his new single, "I Get High on the Most High" live!!Marcus Christ is using Afton booking for his show, and after the cancellation last time Marcus Christ threatned to find a new booking agent. Most people now are wondering will he make it to the stage. Marcus Christ has been releasing multiple songs for the last two weeks. Marcus Christ released. "I Ain't Gotta Show You (Live Mix) and about 5 more songs after that. Some songs are new, some are redone, but they're all hits. Marcus Christ has been financing a small radio campaign to bring awareness to his new single. Marcus Christ says, "I think this new show will make up for the mishap at The Lexiginton" and I'm hoping my debut at the Airliner will be an event well worth the wait".Buy Tickets at: http://www.aftonshows.com/ MarcusChrist? time=1490053103