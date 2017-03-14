 
Industry News





Hawaii's Top Real Estate Team Endorsed By Country Music Star

 
 
KAPOLEI, Hawaii - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the past 10 years, Radio and Television Experts  LLC (RATE) has established unduplicatable, market-exclusive national endorsements for North America's top real estate agents featuring among others, Real Estate mogul and star of ABC's Shark Tank, Barbara Corcoran; Talk Radio stars Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck; Sports Radio's Mike and Mike, Colin Cowherd and others.

As a member of the RATE Network, Adrienne Lally and Attilio Leonardi are proud to announce that they are now exclusively endorsed in Hawaii by the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox.

This market-exclusive radio endorsement also incorporates the music of Rascal Flatts, featuring  "I'm Moving On", which was awarded 'Song of the Year' at the 38th annual Academy of Country Music awards in 2002.

RATE President Matt Wagner's concept for using the song I'm Moving On to endorse real estate agents began with a desire to help home sellers ease the stress of moving into their next home, and connect them with top real estate agents that can help them handle the challenges associated with buying or selling their home.  "Since the formation of our company, we have held to a very high standard of the real estate agents we choose to work with, since we respect the fact these well respected personalities both local and nationally, are putting their stamp of approval on our clients", said Wagner. "Gary was the perfect choice. Great song, great message, and one of the most identifiable voices in Nashville."

The combination of I'm Moving On's melody and heartfelt lyrics, combined with LeVox's personal endorsement, takes radio's ability to create theater of the mind to a whole new level of influence with Country format listeners.

The Gary LeVox / I'm Moving On endorsement campaign debuts on (Radio Station[s]) Monday March 6, 2017.

Rascal Flatts 'Stats'

23.4 million album sales; 33.7 million downloads; 16 #1 songs; 40 industry awards; 5.9 million Facebook followers; New Rascal Flatts album "Back To Us" scheduled for release May/1; 9 Lead single from the new album entitled "Yours If You Want It", most added single on Country Radio in 2017

About Adrienne Lally & Attilio Leonardi

 Team Lally is currently ranked in the Top 5 Real Estate Team in the State of Hawaii for Sales & Volume! Adrienne Lally, President of Team Lally has been awarded 7-time consecutive years place in Hawaii Business Top 100 Realtors in Hawaii. The awards include one of the top ranked teams in all production categories including homes sold, Gross Commission Income and number of listings taken and sold. We have completed over 300 plus short

Learn more at https://www.TeamLally.com

