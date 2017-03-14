News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
5 Steps To Becoming Brilliant In Music - Unique Ebook Launch
Read One Book Instead of 40, Learn about the Science behind Practice and Shine
While many authors have discussed music practice, Bialek's efforts to gather as much information from as many varied sources as possible has ensured the publication of a work that is not only leisurely to read, but is in addition one that is backed by thorough scientific research.
For a limited time (Tuesday, March 21 through Friday, March 24) an electronic book version of Music Practice Decoded, normally priced at $89,99, will be available to the public at a 20% reduced price at Smashwords at https://www.smashwords.com/
About Agnieszka Bialek: Originally from Poland, Agnieszka Bialek lived and studied in Vienna for the past 6 years. After having graduated with first-class honours from the University of Music and Performing Arts, she moved to Dublin where she works currently as a private flute, piano and music theory teacher, participating also in various projects as a chamber music performer, choir singer, composer, accompanist, conductor, and music coach.
http://www.musiccomestoyou.com/
https://www.smashwords.com/
https://www.smashwords.com/
Retailers carrying the ebook: Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, Inktera, Baker & Taylor Blio, Baker & Taylor Axis360, OverDrive, Scribd, Gardners Extended Retail, Odilo
contact at company name dot com
Contact information:
Contact
Music Comes To You
***@musiccomestoyou.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse