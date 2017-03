5 Steps To Becoming Brilliant In Music - Unique Ebook Launch

Read One Book Instead of 40, Learn about the Science behind Practice and Shine

-- Musician and author, Agnieszka Bialek, has published todayIt is not only a compilation of highly acclaimed and often well-known publications from such fields as general psychology, music psychology, popular psychology, self-coaching, and 'how-to' for musicians, but also a practical guide for music performers, teachers, advanced students, and passionate hobby musicians, offering advice on how to put this knowledge into practice.While many authors have discussed music practice, Bialek's efforts to gather as much information from as many varied sources as possible has ensured the publication of a work that is not only leisurely to read, but is in addition one that is backed by thorough scientific research.For a limited time (Tuesday, March 21 through Friday, March 24) an electronic book version of Music Practice Decoded, normally priced at $89,99, will be available to the public at a 20% reduced price at Smashwords at https://www.smashwords.com/ books/view/705548 (coupon code: PS45N)About Agnieszka Bialek: Originally from Poland, Agnieszka Bialek lived and studied in Vienna for the past 6 years. After having graduated with first-class honours from the University of Music and Performing Arts, she moved to Dublin where she works currently as a private flute, piano and music theory teacher, participating also in various projects as a chamber music performer, choir singer, composer, accompanist, conductor, and music coach.https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/Agnieszka21https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/705548Retailers carrying the ebook: Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, Inktera, Baker & Taylor Blio, Baker & Taylor Axis360, OverDrive, Scribd, Gardners Extended Retail, Odilocontact at company name dot comContact information:contact at company name dot com