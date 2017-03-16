 

Massive Networks Expands Mixed Carrier Ethernet to Mid West

Fully Managed Network Solutions Designed for Enterprise Businesses
 
Massive Networks Managed Networks
DENVER - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- With the acceleration of digital transformation, Enterprise businesses need flexible and secure networking solution at an affordable price. To help enterprises achieve greater control over their networks, Massive Networks is expanding its network by adding an additional 10 GIG redundant connection. This expansion will open up its services to the Mid West region of the US by expanding its 10gig redundant connect from five carriers to six.

With years of experience in the telecom industry, Massive Networks aims to solve Enterprise businesses connectivity problems through its Massive One Pipe Multi-Connect Network Solution. By using existing infrastructure, Massive Networks merges multiple and dynamic streams of data through a single pipe. The Massive Network One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution can provide Enterprise businesses with an optimal performance so the organization can run smooth and efficiently.

According to Chief of Operations, Kevin Flake, "this approach provides our clients with superior performance from bandwidth intensive services like voice, data, web services, video, and backups. Ultimately giving customers' the speed, performance, and security they need to run their daily operations."

Learn how Massive Networks can expertly use a rich mix of Carrier Ethernet technologies to improve your business operations in an evolving marketplace:
Massive One Pipe Multi-Connect

About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.

Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and more!

To learn more about our solutions and technical expertise visit us at http://www.massivenetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @Massive1Networks.

