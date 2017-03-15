 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Blindsgalore Announces Ongoing Partnership with San Diego Habitat for Humanity

San Diego-based company partners with local charity to provide blinds and shades for homeowners in need
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Blindsgalore (www.blindsgalore.com), the women-owned e-commerce leader in custom window coverings, blinds and shades has announced a continuous partnership with San Diego Habitat for Humanity, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. As part of the partnership, Blindsgalore supplies San Diego Habitat for Humanity with donations of customer- returned blinds and shades on an ongoing basis and provided window coverings for a new home being renovated in San Diego.

Since September of 2016, Blindsgalore has donated an average of eighty blinds and shades per month to Habitat, totaling over 500 blinds and shades to date that can potentially help as many local families. Donations will go toward both specific home building and repairing projects, as well as to Habitat's ReStore to be sold in support of its mission. ReStore is a home improvement retail center that generates sales as a major fundraising effort each year. The center relies primarily on donations to make it work and support local families. Thus far, Blindsgalore's donations have helped many local families better their homes.

"Habitat for Humanity helps people in need of improved housing build or improve a place they can call home," said Lori Holt Pfeiler, President/CEO of San Diego Habitat for Humanity. "We are truly grateful for the generous support of Blindsgalore, that helps provide better futures for Habitat homeowners and their families," she added.

Blindsgalore plans to continue donating 100 percent of all customer-returned products to San Diego Habitat for Humanity.

"We always look for ways that we can help and give back to our local community and our partnership with San Diego Habitat for Humanity is a great opportunity for us to contribute," said Blindsgalore CEO Alissa Walters. "With our Habitat partnership, everybody wins as homeowners and families in need get a high-end product, and we are able to donate our returned custom items instead of having no use for them, which is otherwise common in a custom marketplace."

Blindsgalore is currently Habitat's only ongoing blind and shade partner in San Diego. For additional information on Blindsgalore, visit www.blindsgalore.com.

###

About Blindsgalore

Family and women owned and operated in San Diego, California, Blindsgalore is the first online retailer of custom window coverings, with over two million windows covered and counting. Customers are invited to order free swatch samples, allowing them to see and feel the products in their own home, and are offered free shipping. Blindsgalore is an industry pioneer and their limitless selection of handcrafted window treatments and simplified step-by-step customization process means itʼs never been easier for customers to get themselves the windows theyʼve always wanted. All of Blindsgalore's products are custom built to the customer's exact measurements for a flawless fit and designer look without a designer price tag.

About San Diego Habitat for Humanity

People in our community partner with San Diego Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.  With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

Habitat for Humanity exists through volunteer labor and contributions of money, land and materials, including purchases and donations to the ReStore, Habitat's discount home improvement retail center. For more information, visit www.sdhfh.org or call 619-283-HOME (4663).

Click to Share