ION Indie Magazine Selects Sheldon Snow As Host of "Eye On Jamz" Radio Show!
Revamped radio show 'Eye On Jamz' set to relaunch and roll out new programming on the Neue Regel Radio platform!
Whether it's rock, pop, jazz, or blues -- and everything in between -- Sheldon Snow has a hip stylish approach in broadcast. He now brings his engaging on-air persona and "must hear" mix of music to the ION Indie Magazine-powered radio show "Eye On Jamz". Each week, Sheldon features the music of artists that are in the vanguard of the new generation; an eclectic exploration of music and in depth conversation that is both entertaining and informative. "Eye On Jamz" contributes to the publication's commitment to get independent music read about, seen, and HEARD! The scintillating show is a delve into the best of today's independent music that you've never heard -- peppered with Sheldon's own picks that peak his personal interest. The program provides a jam-packed enthralling two hours of exhilarating indie music and insightful banter…guaranteed!
According to Snow, "I am pleased to join forces with ION Indie Magazine and the Neue Regel Radio Network, and I welcome the opportunity to present to my new listening audience, the sounds of today's most innovative and exciting indies whose music has been featured in the pages of the magazine -- along with some of my own selections to round off the mix. 'Eye On Jamz' will also provide a platform for me to spotlight various artists through insightful interviews; a new direction for the two hour show. I am excitedly anticipating the April 4th launch of the new 'Eye On Jamz'!"
The realization of a radio show perpetuates the publication's mission to not only provide media coverage for all genres of independent music, but to also offer career support to the many talented and hard-working artists that appear in the magazine's pages. With radio airplay being an integral part of an artist's career advancement, the publication's founder, Kiki Plesha, considered this necessary element and pondered a way to go the "extra mile"…outside of the publication's pages. According to Plesha, "I envisioned ION Indie Magazine as more of a 'movement', than a magazine. My hope was to develop and grow the publication, then utilize it as a vehicle through which artists would receive effective exposure for their music. To this end, immediately after our launch in June of 2014, I formed a coalition of radio stations that not only shared our passion, but would also be willing to serve as broadcast partners to ION Indie Magazine. To this end, each month, they receive the music that streams in the magazine and consider it for their programming. As a result -- and through this cooperative effort -- many of the artists appearing in ION Indie Magazine are now in regular rotation on numerous radio stations worldwide."
Plesha continues, "Adding a magazine-centric radio program to our brand represents another layer that not only supports our initiative, but also, generates another opportunity for the music we stream in our magazine to be heard. Host Sheldon Snow is the perfect fit to steer the show, as he comes to 'Eye On Jamz" with a long history in radio broadcast – lending his exquisite taste level and refined ear for cutting-edge music to this project. I am additionally grateful to Michael Presti of Neue Regel Radio. Due to the support and generosity of Michael, the NRR platform is serving as a home base for 'Eye On Jamz'. NRR has been a valued promotional partner to ION Indie Magazine since our inception, and Michael has always been a supportive friend and colleague to this publication. I am excited to be working with NRR in another capacity and honored to have 'Eye On Jamz' contribute to the Neue Regel Radio broadcast line up."
Neue Regel Radio owner, Michael Presti, shares his thoughts regarding the relaunch of "Eye On Jamz Radio", "The New Order of Neue Regel Radio is about exploring new possibilities and launching the dreams of many. This has been an exciting year with new partnerships with prominent PR firms and record companies. We are so proud to be the launch pad for ION Indie Magazine's fresh new initiative to bring their artists to the airwaves of NRR."
Listeners can tune in every Tuesday from 4-6:00 p.m. EST to live broadcasts of "Eye On Jamz Radio" with Sheldon Snow, beginning on April 4, 2017, at: http://mic6595.wixsite.com/
To learn more about ION Indie Magazine, visit their web site at: www.ionindiemagazine.com. For inquiries regarding "Eye On Jamz" and ION Indie Magazine, you can reach the editor, Kiki Plesha at: kplesha@ionindiemagazine.com
Contact
Kiki Plesha, CEO/Editor-in-
ION Indie Magazine
***@ionindiemagazine.com
