Backstage Artist Lounge™ Ends 10 Years of Touring

Backstage Artist Lounge, Hosted by Christina "Outlaw" Martin, Announces Final Tour Date

-- Backstage Artist Lounge™ Tour announces its final tour date, after 10 years on the road with 500 famous bands. This final tour date will take place April 15th with Live Nation and 94.5 The Buzz, backstage at The Woodlands amphitheater in Texas.Wrapping up a decade on tour, Backstage Artist Lounge ends a run that has included backstage with Motley Crue, Ellie Goulding, Eminem, Shinedown, Cage The Elephant, Papa Roach, AWOLnation, Alice In Chains, Seether, Evanescence, Neon Trees, New Politics, The Dirty Heads, Avenged Sevenfold, Bass Nectar, The Struts, Panic! At the Disco and hundreds of other talented artists. The branded content and integrated marketing platform used by hundreds of advertisers, Backstage Artist Lounge has brought thousands of consumer brands on tour in authentic settings backstage with the bands.Pre-dating Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Backstage Artist Lounge generated millions of impressions for advertisers. Growing in tandem with the rise of social media, in addition to being a physical space occupied by famous artists, Backstage Artist Lounge became a lifestyle brand, too. Trademarked, defined by life on tour, Backstage Artist Lounge logos and humorous catch phrases like, "my groupies are rock stars," appear on the road cases and instruments of today's biggest rock stars."Life on tour for the Backstage Artist Lounge has been extremely interesting, full of the highest highs, lowest lows and absurdist absurd moments, as most touring is. Backstage Artist Lounge has also been extremely unique, certainly something money cannot buy. The friendships, the laughter, the surprises, the disasters, the successes, the pure rock n roll of it all…that's what was driving all of us who created and worked for Backstage Artist Lounge, and that's what I will miss," reflects its founder, Christina.In a typical year, Backstage Artist Lounge completed 55 major festival dates, averaging 12 bands per line-up, totaling 300 days of the year on the road, curating 20-40 brands inside each artist lounge backstage. Early mornings and late nights, city-after-city, whatever madness ensued, the proverbial show-must-go-on attitude always prevailed among Backstage Artist Lounge's badass crew, clients and partners.Major milestones of the Backstage Artist Lounge included the first day of the Backstage Artist Lounge tour bus (pictured). "I will never forget the feeling of our tour bus pulling up for the first time. Like so much of tour life, it was exciting, surreal and hilarious. The giant bus pulled right up to my front door. We all piled in, my crew and I, and someone brought a pet hamster, which is a whole other story. Hitting the road in your own tour bus, you feel invincible and ready to take on the world," Christina reflects. "Of course, various near-catastrophes later, by the end of the tour, you just want to get home to get your life back together."Other unforgettable milestones included inking a deal with Nikki Sixx for Cruefest's Backstage Artist Lounge. Three major show runners signed Backstage Artist Lounge to television development deals over the years, taking various concepts to networks. After the first international tour date, Backstage Artist Lounge went on to tour throughout North America and at sea with the likes of VH1's Best Cruise Ever and Kid Rock's Chillin' the Most Cruise.For this exciting decade of touring, the company's founder says, "We owe our success to the bands, to our team and to our incredible business partners. Thank you to Shinedown, Deftones, Seether, Papa Roach, Motley Crue, Ellie Goulding, Linkin Park, Rob Zombie, Bullet For My Valentine, Eminem, Five Finger Death Punch, Sevendust, Alice In Chains, Jet, Muse, Cage The Elephant, Weezer, Kiss, Rise Against, The Dirty Heads, Train, Hollywood Undead, Hinder, Evanescence, Buckcherry, Three Days Grace, Kid Rock, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Keys, Bush, Manchester Orchestra, 10 Years, Pop Evil, The Joy Formidable, Panic! At The Disco, Megadeth, Disturbed, Godsmack, Electric Touch, Sick Puppies, Carolina Liar, Wolfmother, Switchfoot, New Politics, Shaman's Harvest, Rev Theory, Jane's Addiction, Incubus, Alter Bridge, AWOLnation, My Chemical Romance, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Limp Bizkit, Staind, Flogging Molly, 30 Seconds To Mars, Theory Of A Deadman, Avenged Sevenfold, Asking Alexandria, Black Veil Brides, Slipknot, Korn, Finger Eleven, Neon Trees, Saliva, Blue October, We The Kings, Big Boi, Hot Chelle Rae, All Time Low, Fitz & The Tantrums, Slash, Hell Yeah, Colbie Caillat, Tom Morello, Duff McKagan, Lifehouse, Halestorm, Butcher Babies, In This Moment, Silversun Pickups, Killswitch Engage, A Perfect Circle, Black Stone Cherry, Anberlin, Slightly Stoopid, Cavo, Saving Abel, All That Remains, My Darkest Days, Taking Back Sunday, Kinda Major, Deuce, Art Of Dying, Them Crooked Vultures, Saint Asonia, Trapt, Young The Giant, Foo Fighters, The Struts, Nothing But Thieves, Yelawolf; Buzzfest, KROQ, Right Arm Entertainment, John Reese, Kevin Lyman, True North, AEG, Live Nation, Golden Voice, CAA, Warner Brothers Records; Theresa Bickleman, Sarah Paget, Katie Wade, Sonia Ulrich, Quang Le, Jenn Roth, David Sherman, Brian Neal, Mike Miho, Brian Glenn, Melissa Bruder, DJ Kate, Leena Holland, Jo Holland, Gracy Galvan, Monique Paterra, Alyson Meikle, Kirsty Lingman, Katie Culbertson, Amber Meade; Audio Technica, Badcock Apparel, Cakeworthy Clothing, Chicken Poop Lip Junk, Civil Society Clothing, Cold Steel Knives, CREAM, Dr Squatch Soaps, Diamond Amplification, Driven Clothing, Fairytale Brownies, Firefly Vodka, Forget Hangovers, Harley Davidson, Hoodie Buddie, IndiExhibit, Inkeeze, InTune Guitar Picks, Justin's Nut Butter, Kabang Energy Candy, Korbel, Line 6, Liqs, Luichiny, Matt's Munchies, Neoclassics Clothing, O-port, Proof sunglasses, PRS Guitars, Pura Vida Tequila, ReVolver e-cigs, Snug-as-a-bug, Testosterone Shoes, The Slanket, Tito's Vodka, Westone, Wicked Audio, Xshots, Demon Ink Tattoos, Zenify, Yak Pak, Rivet De Cru, Infusion Hot Sauce, Selvadge Denim, Smallcakes, Rebel Spirit Clothing, Tippmann Sports, Volo Vitamins, Floyd's Barbershops, Crazy Bands and Gibson Guitars.Backstage Artist Lounge boss, Christina "Outlaw" Martin, remains involved in music: producing a music video for RCA Records artist, speaking at music conferences, and consulting brands and bands. She plans to stay connected via OnTour4ever on Instagram and Snapchat as well as Twitter @cmartrocks, and "The Backstage Artist Lounge" Facebook.www.Facebook.com/TheBackstageArtistLounge