Beacon Marketing Made Easier with BBN Live!
Free beacon marketing app now available on the Google Play store enables beacon marketing without the need for a custom app.
Beacons on the BBN network typically have a click through rate (CTR) of over 30% and are able to connect with both Android and iOS phones without any app required.
Turk Akbay, owner of 'Off Leash Dog Training' located in Charlotte NC confirms the ease and effectiveness of the Beacon Broadcasting Network, "We plugged our beacon in and that's all we had to do! In just 60 days, over 230 people clicked through - a 31% click through rate! We also do PPC advertising and 230 clicks from Google would have cost us over $450. With BBN we never pay more than the $50 monthly fee no matter how many clicks we get!"
The Beacon Broadcasting Network (BBN) is the first full service beacon marketing agency, providing end-to-end beacon marketing solutions including bluetooth beacon hardware, software, cloud-based hosting and complete content management for one low flat monthly fee.
