March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland Launches Scenic Storyline Video for "She's Gone' Video!"

On the heels of her single release, country artist doubles-down with epic video, heralding her upcoming national tour.
 
 
ASHLEY WINELAND "SHE'S GONE" THE VIDEO RELEASED ON VEVO
ASHLEY WINELAND "SHE'S GONE" THE VIDEO RELEASED ON VEVO
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- They say that good things come in threes, and in the case of Official CMT and national recording artist Ashley Wineland, two words -- "She's Gone" -- add up to equal three GREAT things. It has been announced by Ms. Wineland's management that "She's Gone" is HERE…times three!

With the single for "She's Gone" dropping on March 1st, the official music video has followed closely and is now available for viewing. This new music is considered by Wineland to be representative of her affection for her dedicated followers (affectionately known as "Winelanders") -- who patiently anticipated the song and video's release and have actively been supporting her new music by tagging #shesgone throughout social media. The single and video are precursors to the third part of the equation…the "She's Gone" National Tour, kicking off in May of this year, an undertaking that is overseen and organized by Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment, Wineland's booking agency.

When asked about the filming of "She's Gone", Wineland is quick to give praise to those that lent their time and talent to the project. According to Ashley, "It was an amazing experience filming this video. I worked extensively with the directors of the video, Darrin Moore and Whitney Mead, to pick out the locations in Sedona and really plan out the story board so it portrayed the same image as what I imagined in my head. Everyone on set worked so hard to bring this video to life, like Allison Pynn, who is a hair and makeup wizard, and the Pogue team, who did all the drone work. It's really special for us to be releasing this video along with the single. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did creating it!"

"She's Gone", the video, followed suit with Wineland's previous offering, "No Prince Charming", in that she remained true to her commitment to the story-telling aspect of country music. And much like "No Prince Charming", she selected her beloved home state of Arizona to serve as a scenic backdrop -- this time, choosing the stunning panoramic views of Sedona, and engaging the use of drone cameras to fully convey the breathtaking beauty of the desert and enhance the visual appeal of the film, while presenting unique perspectives. The video is available now on Vevo across its distribution platform. You can view it here: https://www.vevo.com/watch/ashley-wineland/shes-gone/QMGR31697341

To learn more about Ashley Wineland and her music, along with the upcoming "She's Gone" National Tour, check out her web site at www.ashleywineland.com.

Ms. Wineland's booking agent, Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment, can be reached at: anita@edanaentertainment.com.

For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist, Kiki Plesha, at: kiki@ashleywineland.com

Kiki Plesha, Publicist
Ashley Wineland
***@ashleywineland.com
Ashley Wineland
Email:***@ashleywineland.com Email Verified
Click to Share