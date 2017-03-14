 
News By Tag
* Outdoor Lighting
* Landscape Lighting
* Exterior Lighting Installation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Spring
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Outdoor Lighting - Curb Appeal, Safety, Security

 
 
trees-watermark
trees-watermark
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Outdoor Lighting
* Landscape Lighting
* Exterior Lighting Installation

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Spring - Texas - US

SPRING, Texas - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston Luxury Lighting provides curb appeal, safety, and security to homes with our eco-friendly outdoor lighting systems.  Landscape lighting enhances the unique styling of your home.  Our certified technicians make the outdoors more enjoyable by bringing each project to life.

Our quality fixtures have visual appeal, and are intelligently constructed. They are designed with optimal thermal transfer and aesthetics in mind, and provide unrivaled performance. Made with remarkable technology, they are individually handcrafted and machined from 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum and C230 solid brass billets.

All of our LED fixtures and transformers are built in the USA, and are certified by ETL to the UL1838 landscape lighting standard, the highest standard in the industry in terms of safety, product performance, sustainability, integrity and desirability. Additionally, all LED fixtures are backed with a 20-year lifetime warranty from the manufacturer. NO ONE CAN BEAT THAT!  In simple terms, we proudly provide a FIXTURE FOR LIFE.

We here at Houston Luxury Lighting take great pride providing a high quality, reliable, affordable, and made in America product so that you may enjoy your home or investment for many years to come. We do outdoor lighting for residential or commercial properties.

Our service area includes: Baytown, Bellaire, Bunker Hill Village, Conroe, Cypress, Galveston, Houston, Hunters Creek Village, Katy, Kemah, Kingwood, Lake Jackson, Magnolia, Missouri City, Montgomery, Houston, Huntsville, Pearland, Piney Point Village, River Oaks, Rosenberg, Spring, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Tomball, Westchase

View our website to see our custom lighting designs at www.houstonluxurylighting.com. Our service area includes 200 miles outside of Houston, in any direction.  Give us a call 713-481-1518.

Contact
Houston Luxury Lighting - Aaron Perrin
***@houstonluxurylighting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@houstonluxurylighting.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share