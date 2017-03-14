News By Tag
Outdoor Lighting - Curb Appeal, Safety, Security
Our quality fixtures have visual appeal, and are intelligently constructed. They are designed with optimal thermal transfer and aesthetics in mind, and provide unrivaled performance. Made with remarkable technology, they are individually handcrafted and machined from 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum and C230 solid brass billets.
All of our LED fixtures and transformers are built in the USA, and are certified by ETL to the UL1838 landscape lighting standard, the highest standard in the industry in terms of safety, product performance, sustainability, integrity and desirability. Additionally, all LED fixtures are backed with a 20-year lifetime warranty from the manufacturer. NO ONE CAN BEAT THAT! In simple terms, we proudly provide a FIXTURE FOR LIFE.
We here at Houston Luxury Lighting take great pride providing a high quality, reliable, affordable, and made in America product so that you may enjoy your home or investment for many years to come. We do outdoor lighting for residential or commercial properties.
Our service area includes: Baytown, Bellaire, Bunker Hill Village, Conroe, Cypress, Galveston, Houston, Hunters Creek Village, Katy, Kemah, Kingwood, Lake Jackson, Magnolia, Missouri City, Montgomery, Houston, Huntsville, Pearland, Piney Point Village, River Oaks, Rosenberg, Spring, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Tomball, Westchase
View our website to see our custom lighting designs at www.houstonluxurylighting.com. Our service area includes 200 miles outside of Houston, in any direction. Give us a call 713-481-1518.
Houston Luxury Lighting - Aaron Perrin
***@houstonluxurylighting.com
