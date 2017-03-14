Country(s)
Fitness Competitors and Athletes Come First at Nspire Sports League
Nspire Sports League to highlight athletes in Denver Colorado
DENVER - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Denver, Colorado, The Nspire Sports League ("NSL") is quickly becoming recognized as the "people's sports league," with astrong commitment to unifying athletes, sponsors, and communities. The league is hosting a National Qualifier Open Competition on Saturday, April 1st from 12-8 pm at the Denver Center for Performing Arts.
From seasonedathletes to the first-time competitor, with a story of personal triumph, the NSL celebrates the hard work athletes put in for the sake of discipline and the pursuit of the ultimate healthy lifestyle.
"We work directly with our athletes on everything from personal encouragement to posing workshops, all designed to get our competitors ready for success at every competition"
The NSL believe in community where:
· Athletes from around the world are welcome with open arms and encouraged to participate in any competitive division and class that aligns with their goals.
· Sponsors are rewarded for support of athletes that represent the quality thefitness community demands and deserves.
· Fans can celebrate the accomplishments of the dedicated athletes.
· A community that encourages industry evolution and growth and strives to show the world that this is how we live!
Please visit our website www.nspiresl.com for more information on our events nationwide.
About Nspire Sports League
The Nspire Sports League was founded on the much-needed principles of equality, opportunity, and transparency—
For more information, please contact:
Media Contact
Richard Basantes – Director of Marketing & PR
678-467-0481
Richard@nspiresl.com
