Fitness Competitors and Athletes Come First at Nspire Sports League Nspire Sports League to highlight athletes in Denver Colorado DENVER - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Denver, Colorado, The Nspire Sports League ("NSL") is quickly becoming recognized as the "people's sports league," with astrong commitment to unifying athletes, sponsors, and communities. The league is hosting a National Qualifier Open Competition on Saturday, April 1st from 12-8 pm at the Denver Center for Performing Arts.



From seasonedathletes to the first-time competitor, with a story of personal triumph, the NSL celebrates the hard work athletes put in for the sake of discipline and the pursuit of the ultimate healthy lifestyle.



"We work directly with our athletes on everything from personal encouragement to posing workshops, all designed to get our competitors ready for success at every competition" says Lee Thompson, the NSL founder & Commissioner. Co–Founder & President Jennifer Thompson adds "It is our mission to inspire everyone to believe in themselves, and to know that a fitness competition is within your reach with the support system that our league provides. If there was ever a time for celebrating the dedicated athlete, the time is now."



The NSL believe in community where:



· Athletes from around the world are welcome with open arms and encouraged to participate in any competitive division and class that aligns with their goals.



· Sponsors are rewarded for support of athletes that represent the quality thefitness community demands and deserves.



· Fans can celebrate the accomplishments of the dedicated athletes.



· A community that encourages industry evolution and growth and strives to show the world that this is how we live!



Please visit our website



About Nspire Sports League



The Nspire Sports League was founded on the much-needed principles of equality, opportunity, and transparency— something the sport in general has been lacking. This foundation gives athletes, sponsors, and fans the opportunity to openly build a community that supports growth and development as well as health and wellness without the fear of rejection. The NSL hosts bodybuilding & Fit sport competitions, workshops, public speaking seminars.



For more information, please contact:



Media Contact



Richard Basantes – Director of Marketing & PR



678-467-0481



Richard@nspiresl.com



--400 words-- End --The Nspire Sports League ("NSL") is quickly becoming recognized as the "people's sports league," with astrong commitment to unifying athletes, sponsors, and communities. The league is hosting a National Qualifier Open Competition on Saturday, April 1from 12-8 pm at the Denver Center for Performing Arts.From seasonedathletes to the first-time competitor, with a story of personal triumph, the NSL celebrates the hard work athletes put in for the sake of discipline and the pursuit of the ultimate healthy lifestyle."We work directly with our athletes on everything from personal encouragement to posing workshops, all designed to get our competitors ready for success at every competition"says Lee Thompson, the NSL founder & Commissioner. Co–Founder & President Jennifer Thompson adds "It is our mission to inspire everyone to believe in themselves, and to know that a fitness competition is within your reach with the support system that our league provides. If there was ever a time for celebrating the dedicated athlete, the time is now."The NSL believe in community where:· Athletes from around the world are welcome with open arms and encouraged to participate in any competitive division and class that aligns with their goals.· Sponsors are rewarded for support of athletes that represent the quality thefitness community demands and deserves.· Fans can celebrate the accomplishments of the dedicated athletes.· A community that encourages industry evolution and growth and strives to show the world that this is how we live!Please visit our website www.nspiresl.com for more information on our events nationwide.The Nspire Sports League was founded on the much-needed principles of equality, opportunity, and transparency—something the sport in general has been lacking. This foundation gives athletes, sponsors, and fans the opportunity to openly build a community that supports growth and development as well as health and wellness without the fear of rejection. The NSL hosts bodybuilding & Fit sport competitions, workshops, public speaking seminars.Media ContactRichard Basantes – Director of Marketing & PR678-467-0481--400 words-- Source : Nspire Sports League Email : ***@nspiresl.com Tags : Bodybuilding , Fitness , Bodybuilding Competition , Bikini Competition , Weightlifting , Physique Competition , NSL , Power Lifting Industry : Entertainment , Event , Health Location : Denver - Colorado - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

