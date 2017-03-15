News By Tag
Angelina Hart Launches New Line of Ladies Leather Handbags
Designer reveals new styles to compliment Grand Career Tote model
"My new ladies leather handbags are being offered in many different styles and colors. Each new design has unique features and functionality. I wanted to create a handbag style for every woman. Keeping with the consistency of my products, these ladies leather handbags are all hand made from Italian hides. Getting these new styles out has been very rewarding," stated Angelina.
Angelina Hart's new ladies leather handbags includes the Palermo Leather Messenger Shoulder Bag, the Cannes Leather Bucket Bag, the Milan Leather Tote, the Paris Clutch, the New York City Handbag and the London Tote. All of the handbags are made from cows that live freely. It is great fashion with peace of mind. The new models start at an MSRP of $99.00 and can be seen here - https://www.angelinahartboutique.com/
About Angelina Hart
Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century. She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best things she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.
Media Contact
Sophia Kratos
858 247 2410
sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
