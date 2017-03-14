News By Tag
Start A Memorial Weekend Tradition - Family, Friends, Strawberries And So Much More
8th Annual Strawberry Festival, hosted by Tri-City Medical Center, to be held on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
"Vista was considered the strawberry capital of the world during the 1960s and 1970s, with shipments of strawberries travelling across the country and the world", said Bret Schanzenbach of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, "The Strawberry Festival was created to celebrate and commemorate the history of the world famous Vista strawberries"
This year's festival will be a day filled with fun, food, music, carnival rides and local craft beer, among countless other activities. The event will host over 400 vendors to showcase their local products, six stages with full-time live entertainment all day long, over 15 contests and more. It is a free event to the public, so bring your family and friends and take part in the tradition of Vista!
The festival will be held in Historic Downtown Vista, beginning with the early morning Strawberry 10k, 5k, and Kids' Runs, sponsored by Classic Chariots. After the run, come enjoy the strawberry pie eating contest, costume contests, Strawberry Idol, Shades of Red art show and much more. For a full list of events and schedules for the festival, please visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com/
For more information about the Vista Strawberry Festival, please visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com. If you are interested becoming a vendor at the event, please visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com/
