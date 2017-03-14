 
Start A Memorial Weekend Tradition - Family, Friends, Strawberries And So Much More

8th Annual Strawberry Festival, hosted by Tri-City Medical Center, to be held on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Vista Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Vista Strawberry Festival, sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center on Sunday, May 28, 2017.  This will be the eighth year of the Strawberry Festival, and per tradition, will be held on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend from 6:45 AM - 6:00 PM.

"Vista was considered the strawberry capital of the world during the 1960s and 1970s, with shipments of strawberries travelling across the country and the world", said Bret Schanzenbach of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, "The Strawberry Festival was created to celebrate and commemorate the history of the world famous Vista strawberries".

This year's festival will be a day filled with fun, food, music, carnival rides and local craft beer, among countless other activities.  The event will host over 400 vendors to showcase their local products, six stages with full-time live entertainment all day long, over 15 contests and more.  It is a free event to the public, so bring your family and friends and take part in the tradition of Vista!

The festival will be held in Historic Downtown Vista, beginning with the early morning Strawberry 10k, 5k, and Kids' Runs, sponsored by Classic Chariots.  After the run, come enjoy the strawberry pie eating contest, costume contests, Strawberry Idol, Shades of Red art show and much more.  For a full list of events and schedules for the festival, please visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com/schedules.

For more information about the Vista Strawberry Festival, please visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com.  If you are interested becoming a vendor at the event, please visit http://www.vistastrawberryfest.com/registration/vendor-registration.

About Puzzle Pieces Marketing

Puzzle Pieces Marketing, LLC. is a San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm offering comprehensive marketing services in the areas of Strategic Planning, Online Marketing, and Creative Design.

Focusing on integrated marketing where every method works together across both traditional and non-traditional marketing channels, Puzzle Pieces Marketing uses a variety of marketing techniques to deliver measurable results.

To learn more, visit PuzzlePiecesMarketing.com or contact them at (858) 848-6584. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Twitter

