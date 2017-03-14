

Northeastern Illinois University to be honored by Polish American Association at Annual Gala in June 2017 CHICAGO - March 20, 2017 - PRLog --



The PAA is the region's only human services organization providing comprehensive bilingual and bicultural services to the Polish community and others in need. Each year at its Annual Gala, the PAA honors an individual or institution that demonstrates leadership and exerts a transformative influence in the Polish American community. The Annual Gala is intended to raise awareness of its community programs, the needs of its service recipients, and to spotlight the noteworthy work of others who also serve PAA constituents. This year's event will take place at the JW Marriott in downtown Chicago.



"We are excited to present this Award to one of the PAA's most forward-thinking and innovative partners," PAA Board Chair Adam Kamieniak said. "Northeastern's embrace of newcomers, appreciation of divergent perspectives, and focus on preparing for a lifetime of service and engagement mirrors the immigrant's journey from seeking a more meaningful life, to living a complete life."



Interim President Richard Helldobler will accept the award on behalf of Northeastern's students, faculty, alumni and board of directors.



"The Polish American Association has played a critical role in serving the Chicago area's Polish community for almost 100 years, and we are truly honored to receive this award from such an organization," Helldobler said.



Northeastern has a long history of working with the Polish American community through scholarships, student exchanges, and academic and cultural events. It is also home to the European and Polish Center for Academic Exchange and Research (PEACER), which promotes international and intercultural ventures and partnerships with three major Polish universities.



Please join us as we celebrate Northeastern's continued role in educating and integrating each new aspiring wave of immigrants into the fabric of the region.



Reservations for the Annual Gala are limited. Registration is available online at



Media Contact

Mina Gerrall

773-427-6308

