Innovate Marketing Group Named Winner for SCMSDC Supplier of the Year Award (SOTY)

Innovate Marketing Group was selected as Winner for Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) Supplier of the Year Award (SOTY).

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Events

* Marketing

* Business Industry:

* Marketing Location:

* Pasadena - California - US

Media Contact

6268179588

***@innovatemkg.com 6268179588

End

-- Innovate Marketing Group was selected as Winnerfor Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) Supplier of the Year Award (SOTY)The SOTY Awards celebrates outstanding certified MBE partnerships with member corporations. MBEs are nominated by member corporations and compete in the local competition for the "Supplier of the Year" award in four major categories, determined by MBEs' gross annual sales. Local winners receive awards, prestigious business scholarships, special recognition and compete in the regional and national competition for the NMSDC "Supplier of the Year" award.Each year, SCMSDC, the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC), recognizes those certified minority suppliers who have distinguished themselves and their businesses by:-successfully demonstrating growth in sales and employment while overcoming significant obstacles;-consistently providing high quality products and services at competitive prices, offering innovative approaches, and cost-saving ideas;-continuously growing MBE to MBE purchases;-helping to improve the quality of activities and services provided by the affiliate council; and-significantly contributing to the growth and development of society and their community.Innovate Marketing Group is proud to be part of the winner circle! Special thanks to our clients Southern California Edison and Toyota who nominated us for this distinguish award! Their advocacy for supplier diversity is commendable.Innovate Marketing Group is an award winning full service experiential event and production agency specializing in creating experiences that connect brands with people. From sponsorship activation, grand openings, VIP brand experiences, and more. A one stop shop solution from concept to execution. INNOVATE MARKETING GROUP prides itself on innovative design, flawless execution, and an unparalleled client experience. Clients include Toyota, DIRECTV, Southern California Edison and Marriott. Innovate Marketing Group is located in Pasadena, California.